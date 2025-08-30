Austin Simmons throws 3 TD passes, No. 21 Mississippi routs Georgia State 63-7

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Simmons completed 20 of 31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns to help No.…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Simmons completed 20 of 31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 21 Mississippi rout Georgia State 63-7 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Simmons, a third-year sophomore, is replacing Jaxson Dart, who set multiple school records before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants. Simmons also threw two interceptions.

Ole Miss, beginning Lane Kiffin’s sixth season as coach, has won 24 of its last 29 openers.

Christian Veilleux threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Javon Robinson for Georgia State.

Simmons often showed the poise, touch and accuracy he displayed when coming off the bench to go 5 for 6 to lead a touchdown drive in last year in an upset victory over then-No. 3 Georgia.

