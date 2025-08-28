Arkansas set to open football season against FCS member Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M at Arkansas, Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: SEC Network, ESPN+,…

Alabama A&M at Arkansas, Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: SEC Network, ESPN+, Fubo

Key stats

Arkansas (2024):

Overall offense: 459.5 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 274.7 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 184.8 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (43rd)

Overall defense: 376.1 yards allowed per game (73rd)

Passing: 246.9 yards allowed per game (111th)

Rushing: 129.2 yards allowed per game (34th)

Scoring: 25.0 points allowed per game (66th)

Alabama A&M (2024):

Overall offense: 443.3 yards per game (7th in FCS)

Passing: 260.5 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 182.8 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (28th)

Overall defense: 367.3 yards allowed per game (66th)

Passing: 219.2 yards allowed per game (70th)

Rushing: 148.1 yards allowed per game (56th)

Scoring: 30.7 points allowed per game (91st)

Team leaders

Arkansas (2024)

Passing: Taylen Green, 3,154 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.4% completions.

Rushing: Mike Washington, 713 yards on 158 carries, 8 TDs (at New Mexico State).

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 795 yards on 32 catches, 9 TDs (at Charlotte).

Alabama A&M (2024)

Passing: Cornelious Brown IV, 1,666 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 57.2 completion percentage.

Rushing: Ryan Morrow, 222 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Duke Miller, 309 yards, 23 catches, 2 TDs.

Last game

Arkansas defeated Texas Tech 39-26 in the Liberty Bowl to end the season 7-6.

Alabama A&M lost to Florida A&M 28-20 to end the season 6-6.

Next game

Arkansas plays Arkansas State in Little Rock on Sept. 6.

Alabama A&M hosts Alcorn State on Sept. 6.

