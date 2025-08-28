Arizona kicks off second season under coach Brent Brennan against Hawaii

Hawaii (1-0) at Arizona (0-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona by 17 1/2. How to watch:…

Hawaii (1-0) at Arizona (0-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona by 17 1/2.

How to watch: TNT, HBO Max.

Key stats

Hawaii (2024)

Overall offense: 365.8 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 97.9 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (111th)

Overall defense: 376.9 yards allowed per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards allowed per game (49th)

Rushing: 165.7 yards allowed per game (92nd)

Scoring: 26.0 points allowed per game (t75th)

Arizona (2024)

Overall offense: 354.5 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 247.9 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 174.0 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (114th)

Overall defense: 413.0 yards allowed per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 239.0 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Rushing: 149.5 yards allowed per game (66th)

Scoring: 31.5 points allowed per game (108th)

Team leaders

Hawaii (2024)

Passing: Micah Alejado, 585 yards, 6 TDs, 13 INTs, 57.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 351 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 629 yards on 61 catches, 6 TDs

Arizona (2024)

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,958 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage.

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 991 yards, 10 TDs (at Texas State).

Receiving: Luke Wysong, 840 yards on 69 catches, 1 TD (at New Mexico).

Last game

Hawaii beat Stanford 23-20 last Saturday.

Arizona lost 49-7 to rival Arizona State to close out a 4-8 season.

Next game

Hawaii hosts Sam Houston next Saturday.

Arizona hosts Weber State next Saturday.

