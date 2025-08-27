Arch Manning finally takes the reins as Texas’ starting QB against Ohio State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning has waited for this moment. So have Texas fans. College football fans have too,…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning has waited for this moment.

So have Texas fans. College football fans have too, to see what the hype is all about.

No more waiting. Manning leads No. 1 Texas against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday in a season-opening matchup that will lift the lid off a pair of national title contenders, and two of the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy in Manning and Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Manning was one of the most-coveted recruits out of high when he signed with Texas out of Isadore Newman High School in New Orleans. He certainly had the biggest name, but it was the big body, strong arm and fast feet that every program wanted.

And after two years behind Quinn Ewers, with some spot duty and two career starts when Ewers was injured, Manning finally takes over the Longhorns as the undisputed leader of a team chasing a national title.

“I’m excited,” Manning said. “This is what I’ve been waiting for. I spent two years not playing, so might as well go have fun, right?”

Mannings, Mannings and more Mannings

The Manning name has been big in football since the 1960s when Arch’s grandfather Archie was dazzling Ole Miss fans in college and the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. Uncles Peyton and Eli combined to win four Super Bowls.

That left Arch with a legacy that would have been tough for any player to shoulder. And it would have been easy to fall into its trappings. Unlike the Manning quarterbacks before him, Arch lives in a world of constant social media attention.

Good or bad, it could be overwhelming. Like his freshman year, when he lost his student ID and it was quickly posted online.

But Manning seems to cruise through the attention on campus and far beyond with an aw-shucks attitude and soft smile under a head of curly brown hair. He also knows anything he says can instantly make a headline.

He avoids getting trapped in his own publicity, noting this week he has a private Instagram account and anytime he sees something about himself, he clicks “not interested.”

“Arch is a great kid. I just feel like he’s normal. And that’s what I love about him. He’s not some guy who feels like he’s untouchable, he’s better than everybody else. He doesn’t do life like that,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said this week. “To me, that’s probably the best part about of his evolution. He hasn’t changed on that aspect of who he is. That’s really generated a lot of respect from his teammates and coaches.”

Making money in the moment

The humility in public and the locker room hasn’t stopped Manning from cashing in. He arrived in college just in time for the new era of college athletes being paid for endorsements, and analysts say there’s no more valuable player on the market.

Manning has endorsements with giant brand names, including Red Bull, Uber, Vuori and Panini to name a few. He announced a new one on Wednesday with Warby Parker, the eyewear company. Manning has worn glasses since age 3 and the company said its first commercial in the partnership will debut during the game Saturday.

Manning also lives in an era of constant transfers. It would have been easy for him to chase a chance to start last season, but stayed put.

Texas was where he wanted to be. Even if that meant waiting it out.

“I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait,” he said. ”I’m ready to play.”

He also has not committed to being at Texas next season or turning pro. He just wants to have fun on the field now.

“I dreamed of being in this position and I’m not going to take it for granted,” he said.

Time to prove it on the field

A new starter, Manning is not exactly a mystery on the field. He started two games last season when Ewers was hurt and was used in spot duty in several other key moments.

He even earned Texas’ first SEC victory against Mississippi State, and finished the season with 939 yards passing with nine touchdowns.

New Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who came to the Buckeyes this past offseason after two decades in the NFL, is dialed in on Manning.

“I’m worried about what his uncles are telling him right now. That’s probably the biggest thing for me,” Patricia said. “He’s big, strong and really athletic. … We know it’s a huge challenge for us. He’s got, you know, his uncles and and his dad and his grandfather. They pretty much groomed him as a quarterback his entire life.”

Moving the target

Texas starts the season No. 1 for the first time in program history. And with Manning under center, the combination sets up a pair of perfect targets for not just Ohio State, but every opponent this season.

Texas has made the College Football Playoff semifinals each of the past two seasons. Ohio State beat the Longhorns on their way to last season’s national championship.

An early loss wouldn’t knock Texas out of the national title conversation, but it would knock the program and player facing huge expectations down a notch.

“I think that’s all of us at Texas,” he said. “And I think we kind of try to shift the narrative. We’re going for everyone else. The target’s not on our back, but we’ve got a red dot on everyone else.”

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed from Columbus, Ohio.

