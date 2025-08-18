AP Preseason All-America Team

The preseason Associated Press All-America college football team for the 2025-26 season:
First team
o
ffense
Quarterback — Cade Klubnik, fourth year, Clemson.
Running backs — Jeremiyah Love, third year, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, fourth year, Penn State.
Tackles — Spencer Fano, fourth year, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, third year, Alabama.
Guards — Olaivavega Ioane, fourth year, Penn State; Ar’maj Reed-Adams, sixth year, Texas A&M.
Center — Jake Slaughter, fifth year, Florida.
Tight end — Eli Stowers, fifth year, Vanderbilt.
Wide receivers — Jeremiah Smith, second year, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, second year, Alabama; Jordyn Tyson, fourth year, Arizona State.
All-purpose player — Desmond Reid, fourth year, Pittsburgh.
Kicker — Dominic Zvada, fourth year, Michigan.
First team defense
Edge — Dylan Stewart, second year, South Carolina; Colin Simmons, second year, Texas.
Tackles — Peter Woods, third year, Clemson; Zane Durant, fourth year, Penn State.
Linebackers — Anthony Hill Jr., third year, Texas; Whit Weeks, fifth year, LSU; Kyle Louis, fourth year, Pittsburgh.
Cornerbacks — Leonard Moore, second year, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, third year, Tennessee.
Safeties — Caleb Downs, third year, Ohio State; Dillon Thieneman, third year, Oregon.
Defensive back — Michael Taaffe, fifth year, Texas.
Punter — Brett Thorson, fourth year, Georgia.
Second team offense
ffense
Quarterback — Garrett Nussmeier, fifth year, LSU.
Running backs — Makhi Hughes, fourth year, Oregon; Isaac Brown, second year, Louisville.
Tackles — Francis Mauigoa, third year, Miami; Blake Miller, fourth year, Clemson.
Guards — Cayden Green, third year, Missouri; Keylan Rutledge, fourth year, Georgia Tech.
Center — Parker Brailsford, fourth year, Alabama.
Tight end — Max Klare, fourth year, Ohio State.
Wide receivers — Antonio Williams, fourth year, Clemson; Elijah Sarratt, fourth year, Indiana; Cam Coleman, second year, Auburn.
All-purpose player — Kaytron Allen, fourth year, Penn State.
Kicker — Peyton Woodring, third year, Georgia.
Second team defense
Edge — T.J. Parker, third year, Clemson; Matayo Uiagalelei, third year, Oregon.
Tackles — Tim Keenan III, fifth year, Alabama; Christen Miller, fourth year, Georgia.
Linebackers — Taurean York, third year, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins Jr., fourth year, LSU; Aiden Fisher, fourth year, Indiana.
Cornerbacks — Chandler Rivers, fourth year, Duke; D’Angelo Ponds, third year, Indiana.
Safeties — Koi Perich, second year, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, second year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Jalon Kilgore, third year, South Carolina.
Punter — Ryan Eckley, fourth year, Michigan State.
