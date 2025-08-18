AP Preseason All-America Team

The preseason Associated Press All-America college football team for the 2025-26 season: First team o ffense Quarterback — Cade Klubnik,…

First team

Quarterback — Cade Klubnik, fourth year, Clemson.

Running backs — Jeremiyah Love, third year, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, fourth year, Penn State.

Tackles — Spencer Fano, fourth year, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, third year, Alabama.

Guards — Olaivavega Ioane, fourth year, Penn State; Ar’maj Reed-Adams, sixth year, Texas A&M.

Center — Jake Slaughter, fifth year, Florida.

Tight end — Eli Stowers, fifth year, Vanderbilt.

Wide receivers — Jeremiah Smith, second year, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, second year, Alabama; Jordyn Tyson, fourth year, Arizona State.

All-purpose player — Desmond Reid, fourth year, Pittsburgh.

Kicker — Dominic Zvada, fourth year, Michigan.

First team defense

Edge — Dylan Stewart, second year, South Carolina; Colin Simmons, second year, Texas.

Tackles — Peter Woods, third year, Clemson; Zane Durant, fourth year, Penn State.

Linebackers — Anthony Hill Jr., third year, Texas; Whit Weeks, fifth year, LSU; Kyle Louis, fourth year, Pittsburgh.

Cornerbacks — Leonard Moore, second year, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, third year, Tennessee.

Safeties — Caleb Downs, third year, Ohio State; Dillon Thieneman, third year, Oregon.

Defensive back — Michael Taaffe, fifth year, Texas.

Punter — Brett Thorson, fourth year, Georgia.

Quarterback — Garrett Nussmeier, fifth year, LSU.

Running backs — Makhi Hughes, fourth year, Oregon; Isaac Brown, second year, Louisville.

Tackles — Francis Mauigoa, third year, Miami; Blake Miller, fourth year, Clemson.

Guards — Cayden Green, third year, Missouri; Keylan Rutledge, fourth year, Georgia Tech.

Center — Parker Brailsford, fourth year, Alabama.

Tight end — Max Klare, fourth year, Ohio State.

Wide receivers — Antonio Williams, fourth year, Clemson; Elijah Sarratt, fourth year, Indiana; Cam Coleman, second year, Auburn.

All-purpose player — Kaytron Allen, fourth year, Penn State.

Kicker — Peyton Woodring, third year, Georgia.

Second team defense

Edge — T.J. Parker, third year, Clemson; Matayo Uiagalelei, third year, Oregon.

Tackles — Tim Keenan III, fifth year, Alabama; Christen Miller, fourth year, Georgia.

Linebackers — Taurean York, third year, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins Jr., fourth year, LSU; Aiden Fisher, fourth year, Indiana.

Cornerbacks — Chandler Rivers, fourth year, Duke; D’Angelo Ponds, third year, Indiana.

Safeties — Koi Perich, second year, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, second year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Jalon Kilgore, third year, South Carolina.

Punter — Ryan Eckley, fourth year, Michigan State.

