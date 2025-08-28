Anderson connects with Durr late to seal Wyoming win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw for 260 yards and a touchdown and Sam Scott ran for 132 yards…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw for 260 yards and a touchdown and Sam Scott ran for 132 yards and Wyoming beat Akon 10-0 in a season-opening contest for both teams Thursday night.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Anderson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Chris Durr Jr. with 4:26 left in the game to secure the win. Durr, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, finished with 190 yards receiving on eight catches. He’s coming off a freshman season where he caught 31 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown.

Scott, a senior who was recruited by the Cowboys as a linebacker, carried the ball 29 times and averaged 4.6-yards-per rush. Last year he led Wyoming in rushing with 435 yards on a career-high 92 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Akron’s Ben Finley threw for 139 yards.

