All eyes on top-rated recruit Bryce Underwood at QB for No. 14 Michigan in Sherrone Moore’s 2nd year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood is ready to have all eyes on him this season, playing quarterback for No. 14 Michigan hailed as the top-rated recruit in the country.

He’s also ready to take some hits.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Underwood told two reporters earlier this summer — at a car dealership that leveraged his name, image and likeness to draw fans for autographs — that he has put on 15 pounds of muscle to get bigger, stronger and quicker.

“It’s made me more explosive,” Underwood said. “I feel way more faster.”

The Wolverines trail four Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, but Underwood said people should expect a lot from them on both sides of the ball.

“Offense and defense that they never seen before,” he said.

Second-year coach Sherrone Moore, who might name a starting quarterback on Monday, said Underwood’s talent and comprehension of the offense under new coordinator Chip Lindsey are what have stood out the most so far from the freshman.

“Consistency is the biggest thing,” he said. “Don’t turn the ball over, command the offense, make plays.”

Sign-stealing

Moore will be suspended for the third and fourth game of the season as a self-imposed sanction in response to the NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing scandal that has loomed over the program for two years.

The NCAA also suspended Moore for the 2026 opener, fined the school tens of millions of dollars and reduced official visits by 25% this season.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the governing body made errors interpreting its bylaws, adding that conclusions were made that were contrary to the evidence.

“We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result and we will consider all other options,” Manuel said.

On the ground

Michigan expects to take pressure off Underwood with a potentially dynamic duo in the backfield.

Justice Haynes, who started six games last season at Alabama, and sophomore Jordan Marshall, who ran for 100 yards against the Crimson Tide in a bowl game win, are expected to split time at running back to give the team quite a 1-2 punch.

“They compete in the weight room every single day, push each other and they just work as hard as they can,” Underwood said.

Over-under

Michigan was 8-5 in Moore’s debut season, closing with three straight wins, including a fourth in a row against rival Ohio State and over Alabama in a bowl game. The Wolverines are projected to have similar results this year.

The Wolverines over-under is 8 1/2 wins, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan’s mantra

Robby Emery, director of character development for Michigan football, has tried to set the tone with coaches and players to control what they can and to let the rest go.

“We’re really living by this motto of TNT — today not tomorrow,” Moore said.

The schedule

Michigan opens with New Mexico on Aug. 30 under the lights at the Big House. The Wolverines travel to play Oklahoma, where Moore was an offensive lineman nearly 20 years ago, in Week 2.

Moore will miss a home game against Central Michigan and the Big Ten opener at Nebraska.

The Wolverines play rival Michigan State on the road Oct. 25 and close the regular season at home against rival and third-ranked Ohio State on Nov. 29.

Michigan is not scheduled to play No. 2 Penn State, No. 7 Oregon or No. 12 Illinois.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

