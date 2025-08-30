Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams suffers concussion in loss at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams suffered a concussion in the second half of the eighth-ranked Crimson…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams suffered a concussion in the second half of the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide’s 31-17 loss to Florida State on Saturday.

Coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that Williams had a concussion without providing further details.

Williams had five catches for 30 yards against Florida State to begin his sophomore season.

As a freshman in 2024, Williams led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6 and Wisconsin on Sept. 13 before opening its Southeastern Conference schedule at Georgia on Sept. 27.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.