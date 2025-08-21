After restoring pride in Syracuse football, Fran Brown faces roster, scheduling challenges in Year 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — With a 10-3 finish and the strong-armed, steadying veteran presence of Kyle McCord at quarterback, first-time…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — With a 10-3 finish and the strong-armed, steadying veteran presence of Kyle McCord at quarterback, first-time head coach Fran Brown spent last season restoring pride in a Syracuse program struggling to find its footing more than a decade since joining the ACC.

Now comes the hard part.

For an encore, Brown hopes to build on the foundation with a drastically changed roster and the Orange running a gantlet of a schedule. Syracuse opens against No. 24 Tennessee at Atlanta on Aug. 30, and faces four more currently ranked opponents, plus three teams also receiving votes over its 12-game slate.

“I mean, they’re the experts, right?” Brown said, when reminded of the Orange being picked to finish 12th in the ACC preseason poll. “That’s where they picked us. Just going to work and see what happens. Either they’re going to be right or wrong.”

Working against Brown, aside from the schedule, is essentially starting from scratch on an offense that led the nation in passing last year, while also strengthening a defense that experienced difficulty tackling and forcing turnovers.

Gone are McCord, running back LeQuint Allen, tight end Oronde Gadsden, receivers Trebor Pena and Jackson Meeks, and four starting linemen.

Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli gets the nod at quarterback after battling with LSU transfer Rickie Collins in camp. The Orange still have respectable depth at receiver with the return of Darrell Gill Jr. and Justus-Ross Simmons, along with the transfer addition of Johntay Cook II.

Brown also delivered on his reputation as a top recruiter by landing Demetres Samuel Jr., a two-way freshman projected to start at cornerback while also expected to see time at receiver.

Looking back

Syracuse’s 10 wins included three against ranked opponents in a season the Orange finished with a 52-35 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. Brown replaced Dino Babers, who had two winning seasons in eight years, including a 10-3 finish in 2018. Syracuse hasn’t posted consecutive winning seasons since going 8-5 in 2012, its final Big East campaign, followed by going 7-6 in its ACC debut.

QB competition

Intangibles and big-game playing experience led to Angeli being named starter. Angeli appeared in 21 games over three seasons with the Fighting Irish, including a start in a 40-8 win over Oregon State in the 2023 Sun Bowl. In January, he provided Notre Dame’s offense a boost in overseeing a late first-half scoring drive in a playoff semifinal win over Penn State.

Collins had four appearances over two seasons at LSU.

Counting on Cook

Cook brings experience, potential and some off-field baggage to the Orange receiver room after two seasons at Texas.

Billed in 2023 as a top-30 high school prospect out of DeSoto, Texas, Cook initially committed to Washington before “parting ways” with the school in less than a week. In February, he was arrested twice in Texas, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. He was charged with property theft and interference with public duties, and was later charged with possession of less than two ounces marijuana.

“There’s a lot of things that were trying to be put out there about who he is as a person and things that he’s done. He’s very well-mannered. He’s a ‘Yes-sir-no-sir kid,’” Brown said. “I love who he is as a kid.”

The schedule

The road won’t be easy for the Orange with five of six away games against currently ranked opponents, starting with Tennessee. They travel to Clemson (currently ranked No. 4) on Sept. 20, and two weeks later are at SMU (No. 16). On Nov. 8, Syracuse plays at Miami (No. 10) and, following a weekend off, travels to face Notre Dame (No. 6).

