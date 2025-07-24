Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Drake Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey grew up with Arkansas blood running through his veins. His grandfather,…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey grew up with Arkansas blood running through his veins.

His grandfather, Jim, played football at Arkansas before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. His uncle played tight end for the Razorbacks, his dad was a wide receiver for them, his cousin played quarterback for the Hogs, and another uncle also played quarterback. In addition, his sister recently finished playing basketball in Fayetteville, while another cousin runs track there.

So, after finishing his high school career with a state championship and throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 54 touchdowns with only three interceptions in his senior season, it seemed like a no-brainer he’d be lighting up Razorback Stadium.

But his hometown college never made him an offer.

“I think in the beginning of my high school career, because I was playing really well, I was just wondering if it was going to happen,” Lindsey said. “Growing up, you don’t really think about playing anywhere else. You grow up going to Arkansas games.”

This year, he’s ready to prove Arkansas’ loss was Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s gain.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise,” Lindsey told The Associated Press at Big Ten media days. “I got to meet a lot of good people, and I’m with the best coach in the country as a human being and as a coach. I don’t think there’s another coach in the country that’s like coach Fleck as a person and as a coach. I’m super fortunate to have him as my head coach.

“So, wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The 2024 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year saw playing time in three games last season and completed 4-of-5 attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown while being mentored by Max Brosmer, who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in April.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback is set to take over an offense that finished 107th in the nation with 337.8 yards per game, including the 76th-ranked passing attack that averaged 222.2 yards per outing.

Lindsey spoke confidently about turning things around, pointing out the importance of improving the unit’s balance after last year’s rushing attack gained just 115.6 yards per game (109th nationally). And while he was complimentary of the running backs room, he seemingly knows who’ll butter his bread, as he used an impeccable scouting report to break down the strengths of each offensive linemen.

“I’ve had some lunches and stuff set up with O-line this summer,” he said. “And then this season, we’ll do something every week, and get that thing rolling.”

Fleck said he’s confident he’s got the right guy under center.

”(Drake) really studied Max Brosmer constantly,” Fleck said. “Really was his right-hand man. Learned how to lead an entire football team at a very young age. You know how hard it is to find a freshman quarterback that you can have for those four years. We feel we have a really good quarterback in Drake Lindsey.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.