Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah breaks arm in UTV accident in Wyoming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah broke his left arm Saturday in a utility task vehicle accident in Wyoming.

School officials announced Sunday that Jagusah had surgery to repair his fractured humerus, which is a bone located between the shoulder and elbow. They said the initial prognosis was “favorable” and that he would return to campus this week for further evaluation and continued care.

This marks the second consecutive year that Jagusah, one of Notre Dame’s most promising offensive linemen, has suffered a major injury before the season.

Jagusah was projected to open 2024 as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle, but he tore his right pectoral muscle during preseason practice. He came back to play in the Fighting Irish’s final three College Football Playoff games.

He started at left tackle and played all 63 of the Irish’s offensive snaps in their 34-23 title game loss to Ohio State. He primarily played guard in their 27-24 Orange Bowl semifinal victory over Penn State.

He was expected to open this season as Notre Dame’s starter at right guard. The Irish begin the season Aug. 31 at Miami.

