Minnesota extends P.J. Fleck’s contract by 1 year through 2030 with retention bonus bump

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2030 season with an increase in retention bonuses that was approved by the university’s board of regents on Wednesday.

Fleck’s annual $6 million salary remains the same. The retention bonus provision added to his deal in an amendment last year after UCLA pursued him will pay Fleck $1 million for staying at Minnesota through the end of 2025. The annual sweetener increases to $1.2 million for 2026, $1.3 million for 2027, $1.4 million for 2028, $1.5 million for 2029 and $1.6 million for 2030, an additional $2.3 million from the previous amounts.

Including the retention bonus, Fleck is tied for 11th in coach compensation in the 18-team Big Ten. The Gophers are 58-39 in eight seasons under Fleck, including 6-0 in bowl games and 34-36 in Big Ten play. His overall winning percentage is third-best in program history among coaches with at least 45 games.

