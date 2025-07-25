Michigan in discussions to kick off 2026 football season in Germany

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is having discussions about kicking off the 2026 football season against Western Michigan in…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is having discussions about kicking off the 2026 football season against Western Michigan in Germany.

The school announced Friday on social media that it is seeking to play at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Aug. 29, 2026.

It would be the first game the Wolverines would play outside of North America.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement this would be a “first-of-its-kind opportunity” for the Wolverines and their fans.

“The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique,” Manuel said. “This would be a great opportunity to teach ‘Go Blue’ to a new group of fans in Germany.”

Home to Eintracht Frankfurt of Bundesliga, the stadium features a retractable roof with a capacity of 55,000. Deutsche Bank Park has hosted five NFL games, including two regular-season games in 2023.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said they’re always looking for unique opportunities for their players, noting the program has been to Italy,France and South Africa over the past decade. The game would require a rescheduling of Michigan’s home opener that’s currently set for Sept. 5.

“This game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase,” Moore said.

