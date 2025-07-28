Gerald Harrison named athletic director at Marshall after 7 years at Austin Peay

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall named Gerald Harrison as its athletic director on Monday. Harrison spent the past seven years…

Harrison spent the past seven years as AD at Austin Peay and replaces Christian Spears, whose contract with the Thundering Herd was not renewed.

Under Harrison, Austin Peay won 13 sports championships, including three in football. He guided the Governors’ move from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Atlantic Sun in 2022. The school recently announced it will join the United Athletic Conference for all sports in 2026.

“Gerald Harrison embodies the values and vision we hold dear at Marshall University,” Marshall president Brad D. Smith said in a statement. “His track record of championship performance, strategic innovation, and people-first leadership stood out at every step of our national search. What impressed me most was Gerald’s unwavering belief that athletics is not just about wins and losses; it’s about building a culture of excellence, elevating student-athletes and uniting a community.”

Prior to Austin Peay, Harrison held various roles in the athletic departments at Duke and Tennessee. He is a native of Florence, South Carolina, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Tennessee in 2001.

“I could not be more excited to be a member of the Herd and the Huntington community,” Harrison said. “I’m honored to stand on the shoulders of so many great leaders and work together to use our rich tradition and history to build a bright future — not just for Marshall athletics, but for the entire university and our community.”

Spears was hired at Marshall in 2022 and led the school’s transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt football championship last December.

