The Latest: Round 1 of the NBA draft closes with a run on traded picks

Cooper Flagg is headed to the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. With Flagg,…

Cooper Flagg is headed to the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. With Flagg, the Mavs may have found their next franchise superstar less than five months after trading one away. The 18-year-old Duke forward was the college player of the year in his lone season.

In picks 2-5, the San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe, the Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Kneuppel and the Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey.

Here’s the latest:

Scouting report on Konan Niederhauser

Rim-runner and shot blocker. Led combine big men with a 37-inch max vertical leap. Junior from Switzerland with 7-3 wingspan. Ranked 12th nationally by averaging 2.31 blocks.

No. 30: Niederhauser picked by Clippers, becomes first 1st-rounder from Penn State

With the 30th and final pick in Round 1, the Los Angeles Clippers selected Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

He’s the first first-round pick from Penn State.

And that’s it for Round 1. It’ll be Round 2 on Thursday at Barclays Center with only 29 picks; New York’s second-rounder in this draft was forfeited because it tampered with Jalen Brunson in the free-agent process.

It’s also the night Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum assumes the podium role and announces the picks, taking over for Commissioner Adam Silver.

Scouting report on McNeeley

Joined two-time reigning national champion and became freshman starter. Floor-stretching wing shot just 31.7% on 3s, but had big games like 38 points against then-No. 24 Creighton, 26 against then-No. 8 Gonzaga and 22 in the NCAAs against eventual champ Florida.

UConn’s Liam McNeeley going to Charlotte, picked No. 29

Liam McNeeley reacts after being selected 29th by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Liam McNeeley is staying on the East coast, after Phoenix drafted the former UConn standout at No. 29. His rights have been traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

McNeeley was the Big East freshman of the year this past season and was high school teammates at Montverde Academy with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

Scouting report on Gonzalez

Has perimeter size and motor to attack off the dribble. Saw only spot action as a reserve last season, shooting 29% on 3-pointers (7 for 24) with more turnovers (16) than assists (10) in 30 EuroLeague games.

Turned 19 in February.

Boston takes Spanish guard Hugo Gonzalez

Hugo Gonzalez played for one of Europe’s most storied clubs. And now, he’s going to play for the NBA’s most storied franchise.

Boston took the wing with the No. 28 pick on Wednesday night. Gonzalez isn’t a big scorer, but has improved steadily in his three years as a pro.

Danny Wolf has a message for Brooklyn

Standing in his new home arena, Danny Wolf had a message to Nets fans after getting drafted.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve worked so hard to get here. … I hope Brooklyn knows what they’re getting,” Wolf told ESPN after getting selected.

Scouting report on Wolf

Productive post presence thrived after moving from Yale in the Ivy League. Junior averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. Made 38 3-pointers in 37 games.

Lacks explosive athleticism but performed solidly in multiple combine agility tests.

The Nets’ first-round haul ends with Wolf at No. 27

Michigan forward Danny Wolf, who formerly played at Yale, was the No. 27 pick. He became Brooklyn’s fifth of Round 1.

The Nets also took Egor Demin (8th), Nolan Traore (19th), Drake Powell (22nd) and Ben Saraf (26th). So to recap, the Nets took three guards, a wing and a post player Wednesday night.

Danny Wolf shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 27th by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Scouting report on Saraf

A lefty from Israel known for passing, ballhandling and playmaking. Averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 assists last season while working often as the ballhandler in the pick-and-roll. Capable spot-up shooter.

Turned 19 in April.

Ben Saraf going to Nets, adding to their run on guards

Ben Saraf is the No. 26 pick, going to Brooklyn. The Nets also have the No. 27 pick, their fifth of the night.

Saraf is a combo guard who has played in Israel and Germany, but just turned 19. Not a great shooter yet, but an excellent playmaker.

Sorber knows what’s coming in OKC: Loudness

Thomas Sorber has been to Oklahoma City games and knows this much about Thunder games.

They are loud.

“I’m just ready to get the crowd hyped,” Sorber said. “I’m ready to give them all I’ve got.”

Scouting report on Richardson

Combo guard who shot 41.2% on 3-pointers as a freshman. Had eight games with at least three made 3s. Son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson.

Small frame raises questions of matching up against bigger opponents.

Magic add to guard depth, get Michigan State’s Jase Richardson at No. 25

Jason Richardson played for the Orlando Magic. And so will his son.

Orlando took Michigan State’s Jase Richardson at No. 25 in Wednesday’s draft. The lefty guard averaged 12.1 points per game in his one college season.

Scouting report on Clifford

Versatile wing who began five-year career at Colorado. Posted career-best numbers (18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists) last year. Improved from 33.8% on 3-pointers in first three seasons to 37.7% on higher volume in last two.

Nique Clifford picked at No. 24. And surprise! He got traded

The trades continue. Colorado State senior guard Nique Clifford was taken at No. 24 and will be traded to the Sacramento Kings, ESPN reported.

Rutgers teammates defy the odds as top-5 picks

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are the first pair of teammates to become top-five picks in the NBA draft after their team had a losing record.

Rutgers was 15-17 despite having both stars in the lineup, earning a dubious distinction. The worst winning percentage by a college that previously produced top-5 picks was 71.4%, the mark Kansas had before Andrew Wiggins was drafted No. 1 overall and Joel Embiid No. 3 overall in 2014, according to Sportradar.

Every other team that had a pair of top-5 picks won at least 80% of their games, including last season’s Duke team that won nearly 90% of its games with Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. The highest winning percentage in the group was UCLA at 96.7% before Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was taken No. 1 and Lucius Allen No. 3 in 1969.

Scouting report on Newell

Five-star freshman helped the Bulldogs get back to the NCAAs for the first time in a decade. Ranked 22nd nationally at 3.33 offensive rebounds per game. Has athleticism to finish at the rim. Offers defensive versatility but needs bulk and shooting range (29.2% on 3s).

Asa Newell staying in Georgia, going to Hawks

The run on traded picks continues, with Georgia big man Asa Newell going No. 23 in the draft. He’ll end up in Atlanta, even though the pick was made by New Orleans.

It’s part of the trade that landed New Orleans the rights to Derik Queen earlier in the draft.

Maluach excited to get to Phoenix and team with another Duke center

Khaman Maluach knew that Phoenix traded for fellow former Duke center Mark Williams earlier Wednesday night, and he’s eager to team up alongside him.

“Mark has been in the league for a couple years, and I’m going to learn a lot from him,” Maluach said. “I’m going to learn how to navigate and how to get better and what stuff I need to do to be able to play throughout the whole year and get better.”

Scouting report on Powell

Freshman wing with perimeter size, athleticism and defensive potential. Shot 37.9% on 3-pointers. Has a 7-foot wingspan and combine’s best marks for standing vertical leap (37.5 inches) and max vertical leap (43.0).

Powell goes to Brooklyn at No. 22

North Carolina wing Drake Powell is going to the Brooklyn Nets, after the Atlanta Hawks used the No. 22 pick for him.

It’s part of an earlier trade, so he becomes one of the five Nets’ first-round picks in this draft.

He averaged 7.4 points in his one season at North Carolina, and was part of the AAU team run by Chris Paul before entering college.

Suns acquire Mark Williams for 2 draft picks: AP source

The Phoenix Suns have acquired center Mark Williams in a trade that sends two first-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t officially been announced. Williams was one of two 7-footers the Suns added during the first round of the NBA draft.

The Suns are also expected to add Duke center Khaman Maluach, who was selected by the Rockets with the No. 10 overall pick but is part of a trade that will send 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston.

The Hornets received this year’s No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round selection.

Coward headed to Memphis

The Blazers selected guard Cedric Coward at No. 11 but the pick had been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 16 pick and a future first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Coward played only played six games as a senior at Washington State, averaging 17.7 points and 7 rebounds. Before joining the Cougars, he played for Eastern Washington and Willamette University. With the No. 16 pick, the Blazers took 7-foot-2 center Hansen Yang of the Qingdao Eagles of Chinese Basketball Association in blocks

Yang averaged 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Eagles. He led the league with 119 blocks.

Scouting report on Riley

Freshman from Canada with potential as a playmaker, either at guard or wing forward. Selected as Big Ten sixth man of the year after averaging 12.6 points.

Needs to get stronger.

Turned 19 in February.

Will Riley picked by Utah, will go to Washington

Illinois teammates went back-to-back, with Will Riley going No. 21. He was selected by Utah and will end up in Washington after a trade gets finalized.

It keeps with Washington’s obvious goal: The Wizards wanted guards, and Riley is a big-time scoring one.

Pelicans trade for Derik Queen: AP sources

The New Orleans Pelicans’ made a trade with Atlanta Hawks so they could select Maryland forward Derik Queen 13th overall, two people confirmed to The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced and the NBA’s official draft board was still showing the 6-foot-9 Queen going to Atlanta.

The Pelicans sent Atlanta their 23rd overall pick this year and an unprotected first-round choice in 2026.

Scouting report on Jakucionis

Freshman with an all-around floor game (15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists). Had four double-digit rebounding games and eight with seven-plus assists. Averaged 5.1 free-throw attempts per game.

Shot 31.8% on 3s. Averaged 3.7 turnovers for sixth-worst in Division I, including 13 games with five-plus turnovers.

Turned 19 last month.

Heat go with Jakucionis at No. 20

Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis is the No. 20 pick by Miami.

He averaged 15 points per game at Illinois in his lone college season, and played for FC Barcelona before coming to the U.S.

Scouting report on Traore

Scoring playmaker with athleticism and speed. Drew recruiting interest from programs like Duke, Alabama and Gonzaga. Finished in the top 15 of combine’s lane agility and shuttle-run testing.

Needs to improve defensively.

Turned 19 last month.

Nets continue international movement, add French guard Nolan Traore

Nolan Traore poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 19th by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

French guard Nolan Traore is the No. 19 pick, going to the Brooklyn Nets as the second piece in what could be their run of five first-rounders in this draft.

He plays best at a high tempo and is an excellent passer who should fit in immediately.

Scouting report on Clayton

Senior combo guard. AP first-team All-American and Final Four’s most outstanding player in Gators’ title run. Gamer who elevated from averaging 17.2 points and 36.4% on 3-pointers in the regular season to 22.3 and 43.5% in March Madness. Began career at Iona.

Jazz add another guard, go with Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. after trade

Walter Clayton Jr. won a national championship with Florida and now he’s headed to join the rebuild in Utah.

Washington took Clayton with the No. 18 pick, but a trade will wind up sending him to the Jazz.

High praise from his college coach, Todd Golden: “There’s not another player in America you would rather have right now than Walter Clayton with the ball in his hands in a big-time moment,” the Gators coach said during the NCAA tournament.

Scouting report on Beringer

French rim-runner with defensive potential. Projects well for pick-and-roll, transition and lob situations. Had one of the combine’s biggest wingspans at better than 7-4.

Turns 19 in November.

Beringer goes to Minnesota at No. 17

France’s Joan Beringer went No. 17 to Minnesota, giving the Timberwolves the best shot-blocking prospect in the draft.

Beringer — who figures to learn plenty from countryman Rudy Gobert, if he remains with Minnesota — played pro ball in Slovenia this past season.

Scouting report on Yang

Has shooting and passing touch with a 9-3 standing reach and nearly 7-3 wingspan. Was combine’s only player to rank in the top three of both hand length and width.

Turns 20 on Thursday.

Hansen Yang will be heading to Portland

As part of the Grizzlies-Trail Blazers trade, Chinese center Hansen Yang will be going to Portland. Yang was taken 16th overall by Memphis.

Yang is an intriguing prospect, and knows the comparisons to Yao Ming are inevitable. Yang has tremendous footwork and is a great passer; he needs to get stronger, but that will come in time.

Yang wasn’t invited to the green room, but was at Barclays Center in the stands — and made his way to the stage.

Dylan Harper flashing some Pinoy pride

Dylan Harper has a Filipina mother, and the NBA has an enormous following in the basketball-crazed Philippines.

The San Antonio Spurs are going to get a few more fans from Manila going forward.

“I mean, it definitely is surreal just because my mom’s family history, mom’s family background and all the efforts that her family put into me,” Harper said. “Just me wanting to rep them and wanting to be out there and show my colors and show truly who I am. So it’s definitely great.”

It’s halftime at the NBA draft: 1 hour, 45 minutes for 15 picks

Midway through the first round of the NBA draft, it’s been a tidy 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Spoiler alert: It’s not going to end by 11 p.m. Eastern. Figure somewhere around 11:30 or so.

Scouting report on Sorber

Big-bodied freshman able to handle bumps in the post. Averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Converted 57.1% of his post-up chances, according to Synergy. Has a 7-6 wingspan, tied for second-best at the combine. Averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. Made just 6 of 37 3-pointers (16.2%).

NBA champion Thunder take Thomas Sorber at No. 15

Welcome to the champs, Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.

The 6-foot-10 Sorber — with a 7-foot-6 wingspan — was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 15 pick, just a few days after the Thunder won their first NBA title. (Or their second, if you count Seattle’s title in 1979.)

Scouting report on Bryant

Potential as floor-stretcher and defender. Shot 37.1% on 3-pointers. Averaged a block in 19 minutes as a freshman reserve. Tied for combine’s fourth-best max vertical leap (39.5 inches).

Spurs add to their lottery haul, take Carter Bryant at No. 14

Arizona’s Carter Bryant has been taken by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 14 in this year’s draft, giving Victor Wembanyama’s club another 3-point shooter and rock-solid defender.

Pioneers honored

The first round of the NBA draft was halted to pay tribute to pioneers Chuck Cooper, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and Earl Lloyd — the first Black players in the league 75 years ago.

“As we continue to welcome the next generation of players into the league tonight, we also celebrate the accomplishments of the players who came into the league before them,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Scouting report on Queen

Skilled freshman who averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. Shot 76.6% on free throws and attempted 6.1 per game. Hit buzzer-beater to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Made 7 of 35 3s (20%). Had combine’s worst standing vertical leap (23.5 inches) and tied for second-worst in max vertical (28.0).

New Orleans grabs Derik Queen at No. 13, after trade

Some had Maryland’s Derik Queen going in the top 10. He wound up going No. 13, and New Orleans moved up to get him by swinging a trade with Atlanta to make it happen.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder should be able to be part of New Orleans’ rotation immediately. Technically, he was drafted by the Hawks. He’ll be part of the Pelicans when the trade gets finalized.

Ex-Rutgers teammates share a moment

Former Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey had a moment together in the media room; shaking hands and posing for photos.

Harper was taken second by the San Antonio Spurs and Bailey went fifth to the Utah Jazz.

Scouting report on Essengue

Versatile Frenchman with floor-running athleticism. Thrived in transition, ranking in Synergy’s 91st percentile in those scenarios. Performed well in combine agility testing.

Shooting range is still a question.

Turns 19 in December.

Bulls go with France’s Noa Essengue at No. 12

Another year, another French lottery pick. After Victor Wembanyama went No. 1 in 2023 and Zaccharie Risacher went No. 1 last year, it’s now Noa Essengue going No. 12 to the Chicago Bulls in this year’s draft.

Essengue played professionally in Germany this season — and raised eyebrows by leaving that team’s championship series so he could fly to New York and attend the draft.

Scouting report on Coward

Has journeyed through Division III Willamette, Eastern Washington, an injury-shortened year at Washington State and planned transfer to Duke. Stayed in draft after testing well at the combine.

Projects as “3-and-D” wing with 38.5-inch max vertical leap and 7-2 wingspan.

Cedric Coward goes at No. 11

Cedric Coward poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 11th by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Washington State’s Cedric Coward was drafted by Portland with the No. 11 pick, and he’s going to be traded to Memphis.

He started his college career at Division III’s Willamette University, then went to Washington State and was going to play at Duke this coming season before entering the draft.

Khaman Maluach was delusional. But he was right

Early entry for quote of the night comes from Khaman Maluach, in his ESPN interview after being drafted: “Me being delusional about my dreams, believing in myself that I’m going to make it in the NBA one day and now, I’m here in the NBA draft.”

Scouting report on Maluach

Has length and size of elite rim protector and lob threat. Runs floor well and thrived in pick-and-roll chances, ranking in Synergy’s 99th percentile. Still-developing offensive skillset with 71.2% shooting largely coming on dunks and putbacks. Had combine’s biggest wingspan at 7-6 3/4.

From South Sudan.

Turns 19 in September.

Another Duke pick: Khaman Maluach goes No. 10 to Houston (sort of)

Khaman Maluach reacts as he greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 10th by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Ten picks, three Duke Blue Devils. Houston took Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick.

Cooper Flagg went No. 1 to Dallas and Kon Knueppel went No. 4 to Charlotte. And now, Maluach goes to Houston (but really, to Phoenix, since he’ll be part of the Kevin Durant trade on July 6).

It is an incredible success story: Maluach just started playing ball a few years ago in his native Africa, learned at the NBA Academy, and now he’s a lottery pick guaranteed millions.

Girlfriend approved: Chloe Kitts rocks a Raptors hat

South Carolina women’s basketball standout Chloe Kitts was at the draft to support her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles.

She seemed a bit emotional when she put on a Toronto cap moments after the Raptors took him with the No. 9 pick.

Scouting report on Murray-Boyles

Sophomore with 7-1 wingspan and two-way potential. Averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. Thrived in halfcourt by shooting 57.9% to rank in Synergy’s 88th percentile.

Shooting is a concern after hitting 23.1% (9 of 39) of 3-pointers and 69.5% of free throws in two seasons.

A first: Murray-Boyles is the first Gamecock of the lottery

Collin Murray-Boyles has become South Carolina’s first lottery pick, going No. 9 to Toronto.

The forward is the school’s first first-round pick since Renaldo Balkman in 2006.

The Demin pick had immediate reaction

Brooklyn taking Egor Demin had an immediate reaction from fans at Barclays Center, where the Nets play. One fan in a Nets jersey, captured by the ESPN cameras, seemed befuddled.

“Who is that?” he yelled.

Scouting report on Demin

Russian playmaker with size. Averaged 5.5 assists, second among Division I freshmen. Had 15 assists against two turnovers in 54 minutes in the last two games for a Sweet 16 team.

Must improve shooting (27.3% on 3s, 69.5% on free throws).

BYU’s Egor Demin goes to Nets, 1st Russian drafted since 2013

Egor Demin dons a cap as he walks on stage after being selected eighth by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A surprise, perhaps: Brooklyn took BYU guard Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick, the first of potentially five first-rounders for the Nets in this draft.

Demin’s father played pro ball in their native Russia. He becomes BYU’s first lottery pick since Jimmer Fredette in 2011.

Scouting report on Fears

Freshman combo guard adept at creating space. Averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Attempted 6.3 free throws per game. Had a four-point play to beat then-No. 24 Michigan. Shot 28.4% on 3s and averaged 3.4 turnovers.

Must add strength.

Turns 19 in October.

Jeremiah Fears goes No. 7 to New Orleans

Jeremiah Fears poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

For the first time since Trae Young, the Oklahoma Sooners have a draft pick. Guard Jeremiah Fears is headed to New Orleans, which used the No. 7 to take the guard who averaged 17.1 points last season.

Tre Johnson makes dad’s dream come true

On the ESPN broadcast, after his son Tre Johnson got picked No. 6 by Washington, Richard Johnson said it felt like he was getting drafted.

“This was my dream 20 years ago, maybe 30 years ago,” Richard Johnson said.

Or maybe longer, his son pointed out.

“He’s trying to lie on his age right now,” Tre Johnson said. “Most definitely correct, though. … It’s like we’re both getting drafted right now.”

Scouting report on Johnson

Southeastern Conference’s scoring leader (19.9) who also led all Division I freshmen. Broke Kevin Durant’s freshman Longhorns record with 39 points against Arkansas. Shot 39.7% on 3-pointers with 12 games of at least four 3s. Shot 87.1% on free throws.

Needs strength on slender frame.

Turned 19 in March.

Washington goes guard at No. 6, takes Tre Johnson

The Wizards were going to go guard at No. 6 and Texas’ Tre Johnson was the pick.

He earned it, averaging nearly 20 points in his lone college season and his shooting skill is something Washington desperately needs as part of its rebuild.

Ace Bailey says he’s ready to go to Utah

Asked by ESPN on the draft broadcast about his decisions to not interview or work out for teams, Ace Bailey simply said he let his team maintain things in the outside world.

“I just focus on the basketball portion,” Bailey said.

Duke and Rutgers each produce two top-5 picks — a rare feat

Duke and Rutgers became the 16th and 17th teams to produce two top-five picks in the same draft. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel of the Blue Devils went No. 1 and No. 4, and Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey of the Scarlet Knights went No. 2 and No. 5. This is the first time two schools have pulled this off in the same year.

The last school to do it before this year was Duke in 2019, when Zion Williamson went No. 1 and RJ Barrett went No. 3. Duke also had No. 2 pick Jay Williams and No. 3 selection Mike Dunleavy in 2002.

Only North Carolina (four times) has pulled off this feat more than Duke.

The early draft MVP: The moms

Shoutout, Kelly Flagg. You too, Bendra Rolle. And all the other moms, too.

They’ve been the real stars of the show at the NBA draft.

“Bimini to the world,” Rolle said after her son, VJ Edgecombe, went No. 3 to Philadelphia and capped the family’s journey from the Bahamas to the NBA.

Kelly Flagg was a great player, and it’s evidently the source for some debate if her No. 1-pick son Cooper Flagg beat her the last time they played. The answer, for now: The game has been suspended. It’s just a long time-out, she said with a smile.

Scouting report on Bailey

Versatile, athletic shotmaker with midrange and stepback skills. Streaky shooter had five January games with at least four 3s for defense-stretching potential, yet also notable skids at the foul line and behind the arc.

Last season’s second-ranked recruit couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Dylan Harper.

Turns 19 in August.

Ace Bailey falls to No. 5, goes to Utah

Ace Bailey greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected fifth by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The best player available at No. 5 was Ace Bailey, and the Utah Jazz didn’t miss a chance to take him there.

Bailey’s predraft journey was interesting, with him not working out or interviewing with teams. Utah was clearly not deterred.

Knueppel says Duke prepared him for NBA

Kon Knueppel says the pressure cooker of playing at Duke prepared him — and the other Duke prospects — for what comes next in the NBA.

“There’s a big spotlight at Duke. Us freshmen didn’t shy away from that,” he said.

Scouting report on Knueppel

Efficient wing scorer. Made 40.6% on 3-pointers. Ranked in Synergy’s 98th percentile on spot-up shooting (52.9%). Ranked sixth nationally at the foul line (91.4%). Had 10 games with at least four assists, indicating potential as secondary playmaker. ACC Tournament MVP. Lacks elite athleticism.

No. 4: Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel to Charlotte

Kon Knueppel poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected fourth by the Charlotte Hornets In the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t look far for the No. 4 pick, grabbing Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel and giving the Blue Devils two of the top four selections.

Edgecombe could be in a great Philly situation

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t supposed to be that bad last season. Everybody got hurt, including Joel Embiid.

If healthy, the 76ers could contend again in the Eastern Conference this coming season. Edgecombe could be a huge add to a solid mix featuring Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and more in Philly.

He grew up in the Bahamas. And now, he’s a guaranteed millionaire.

“We came from nothing. We’re truly blessed just to be in this position,” Edgecombe said.

Scouting report on Edgecombe

Explosive athleticism stands out at both ends. Above-the-rim finisher who creates highlight-reel moments. Freshman ranked among combine leaders in max vertical leap (38.5).

Must improve outside shooting consistency (34%), but had seven games with at least three made 3s. Had 11 games with three-plus steals.

No. 3: VJ Edgecombe to the 76ers

Let the intrigue begin. The Philadelphia 76ers took Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick.

It was well-known that Cooper Flagg was going No. 1 and Dylan Harper going No. 2. But No. 3 was somewhat of a mystery, until Philly actually made the pick.

Dylan Harper feeling all the emotions

Dylan Harper says he’s going through all the feelings about joining San Antonio and playing with Victor Wembanyama.

“I’m feeling everything. All the emotions, mixed in one bucket,” Harper said.

Ron Harper, the former NBA standout and Dylan Harper’s father, had tears in his eyes as his son spoke.

Scouting report on Harper

Freshman lefty who thrived as scorer (19.4) and lead ballhandler with two-way potential.

Notably scored 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 a day later against then-No. 9 Alabama in November. Averaged 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals.

Son of former NBA guard Ron Harper. Couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Ace Bailey.

Turned 19 in March.

The No. 2 pick: Dylan Harper to the Spurs

Dylan Harper poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected second by the San Antonio Spurs In the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has gone to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2, putting him in position to play with Victor Wembanyama going forward and become the latest piece of a rebuild by the five-time world champions.

Wembanyama won rookie of the year in 2024, and Spurs guard Stephon Castle won it this past season.

Cooper Flagg says ‘it’s a dream come true’

Cooper Flagg, with his new Dallas Mavericks hat on, just gave his first interview as part of the ESPN broadcast.

“Feeling amazing. It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” the new No. 1 pick said.

Scouting report on Fla

gg

Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws.

Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings.

Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame.

Turns 19 in December

The No. 1 pick: It’s Duke’s Cooper Flagg

To no surprise, Duke’s Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

It’s the third time a Duke player has gone No. 1 in the last seven years, after Zion Williamson in 2019 and Paolo Banchero in 2022.

NIL money means fewer early entrants in the NBA draft

This year’s draft starts with the lowest number of prospects in at least 10 years.

It’s been four years since college athletes were permitted to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), opening the door for athlete compensation that was once forbidden by NCAA rules.

It’s part of a seismic change that has rippled through college athletics, impacting the NBA: Players willing to “test the waters” in the draft before returning to school now have a lucrative option to consider against uncertain pro prospects.

And it shows in the numbers.

“With all the money that’s being thrown around in NIL, you’re having a lot less players put their names in,” Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said. “You’re having pretty good players pulling their names out.”

More about how NIL money is reshaping the NBA draft

The hat game and what it means

“With the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets select …”

That’s how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will introduce the No. 10 pick in the draft, and then awkward hilarity will likely ensue.

If past form holds, the player will be given a Rockets cap to wear for his onstage ceremony. Thing is, the guy may never play for the Rockets.

This pick will be traded to Phoenix in the Kevin Durant deal when it can be finalized in a couple weeks. Everyone knows it, but until then, it’s still officially Houston’s pick. So, for pretend purposes, the player will be on stage as a member of the Rockets.

It’s weird, for sure. But at least that player, forever and ever, will be able to say that he got traded for Durant. That’s a neat perk.

The 13th pick, not so unlucky

The common superstition that 13 is an unlucky number doesn’t seem to ring true in NBA drafts.

Consider the last 15 years: On average, rookies taken No. 1 average 16.9 points per game, while No. 2 picks average 12.9, No. 3 picks average 12.1 and No. 4 picks average 11.0 points.

Next up: No. 13 picks, at 9.8 per game.

Some of those 13th picks over that span: Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Tyler Herro, Zach LaVine, Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick. Not unlucky whatsoever.

Welcome to Flagg Day

“Cooper Flagg Day,” to be specific, if you live in Maine. That’s what Gov. Janet Mills proclaimed June 25, 2025, the day Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

“Cooper Flagg’s extraordinary talent and dedication to basketball has earned him national acclaim as perhaps the most promising player of his generation. He is a source of tremendous pride for Maine,” Mills said in a statement posted on New Balance’s website. The Maine-based apparel company has a partnership with Flagg.

“I have proclaimed today as Cooper Flagg Day, so all the people of Maine can celebrate his achievement, hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship, which should inspire youth across our state to pursue their dreams with Cooper’s signature determination.”

Flagg is a native of Newport, Maine, and as a freshman in 2022 led Nokomis High School to its first state basketball championship, earning state player of the year honors.

NBA draft’s man of mystery Ace Bailey

Rutgers forward Ace Bailey has been a bit of a man of mystery with the 18-year-old not holding a public workout for any team ahead of the NBA draft.

It’s a strategy that has been called out by critics from current NBA players to analysts.

Bailey insists just before the NBA draft that he does not have a preferred destination or favorite team. He plans on bringing high energy and promises whoever selects him will be getting a responsible, mature player with high energy no matter the team’s record.

“I just leave it up to God,” Bailey said. “All I can do is play basketball. Control what I can control.”

That’s about what he told reporters Tuesday during some of the pre-draft festivities.

Bailey certainly won’t be missed at Barclays Center when his name is called. He is wearing a shirt in his favorite color, red, with a black jacket bedazzled with black jewels to match his shoes. Like many other draft prospects, the inside of his jacket is lined with photos.

Oklahoma point guard stylin’ and profilin’ in Sooners’ red

Point guard Jeremiah Fears cannot be missed at the NBA draft, not in an outfit representing the University of Oklahoma with his red pants and vest and a Gucci patterned jacket.

“I wanted to show them love on a stage like this,” Fears said of his look.

He also wore a pair of chains featuring his last name big and easy to read. Fears said someone gave him a “0” jewelry piece, so he added that to his look for draft night.

Fears finished the look with all-black Gucci shoes. Why? “It just kind of matches my outfit.”

Calm before the storm

There was a calm in the arena a few hours before the draft started.

The 24 tables next to the stage had golden basketballs on them waiting for the draftees and their families and friends. Each table has seven chairs, so draftees have to choose carefully who joins them for their big moment.

The league moved the stage to the other side of the court this year which seemed to open up more space on the floor.

In the background, there is a lounge area and a mural listing all the NBA teams with a table holding jars of candy.

The Mavs don’t have another draft pick beyond the No. 1 overall choice

The Dallas team, which won the lottery despite just a 1.8% chance to do so, is expected to take former Duke star Cooper Flagg.

A dearth of picks is nothing new for Mavs general manager Nico Harrison. He also has a history of waiting around to add picks during the draft.

Harrison’s widely panned decision to trade beloved superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles for Anthony Davis has shaken the confidence of his fan base. That’s probably putting it mildly.

The Mavs didn’t have a pick for Harrison’s first draft in 2021. They almost went through the next draft without a selection before Dallas traded into the second round to get Jaden Hardy. He has been in and out of the rotation in three seasons with the Mavs.

If Harrison’s history is any indication, don’t be surprised if the Mavs make a move to add picks beyond the No. 1 selection.

Flagg has a chance to be the next generational talent after Dallas jettisoned Doncic

Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts likes to say he has lived three lifetimes in the six months since he took the job. It’s time for the next big step in that third life.

The Mavs are set to make Cooper Flagg the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after overcoming a 1.8% chance to win the lottery.

The first life for Rick Welts was learning a new city after the longtime NBA executive came out of retirement in December following stints with the NBA and in the front offices in Phoenix and Golden State.

The second life was the fallout from the reviled Luka Doncic trade in February. The Mavs were still reeling from that deal when the lottery shocker hit.

The prospect of the 18-year-old former Duke star joining Anthony Davis and, eventually, fellow Duke-ex Kyrie Irving has the Mavs feeling almost giddy.

Draft night fashion meets blistering heat

NBA draft night is all about getting dressed up, with players donning their finest suits for the walk on stage after their name is called.

The weather in New York is better suited for shorts and flip-flops.

Temperatures soared to 100 degrees (38 Celsius) in the city Tuesday, and little relief is expected Wednesday, making players glad that most of their time would be spent indoors.

But even just a few minutes felt like too much.

“First day I got here, I was like ‘goddamn.’ I was burning up,” said South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who wore a jacket and slacks Tuesday.

Still, there was no chance he would slip into something more comfortable Wednesday.

“I have no choice but to stick with what I got,” he said. “It’s too late to switch up now. Way too late.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference is positioned to have the No. 1 pick in both the NFL and NBA draft

Miami quarterback Cam Ward went No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans in April. Now, with Duke’s Cooper Flagg set to be the top NBA pick, it could mark only the sixth time a league had both top picks in the same year — and only the second time in two decades.

The last time came in 2020, with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow followed by Georgia guard Anthony Edwards giving that distinction to the Southeastern Conference. Before that, it came in 2005 with the Mountain West and a pair of Utah players, quarterback Alex Smith followed by center Andrew Bogut.

The other times: the Big Ten in 1994 (Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson, Purdue forward Glenn Robinson); the Big Ten in 1979 (Ohio State linebacker Tom Cousineau and Michigan State point guard Magic Johnson); and the Pac-8 in 1969 (USC running back O.J. Simpson and UCLA big man Lew Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

Edgecombe’s decked out in black

VJ Edgecombe from Baylor is dressed for business at the NBA draft decked out in all black waiting to hear his name called.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Edgecombe is wearing a black suit with a subtle pattern with a black shirt and tie. The native of Bimini, Bahamas, has a nod to the islands with colors of the flag featured on each of his suit sleeves.

Edgecombe says his brother designed the suit, which features photos of family on the lining to bring them to the big stage at the Barclays Center.

The big men are set to take a backseat

They fall behind the forwards, led by projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, and a deep set of guards.

Freshmen Khaman Maluach of Duke and Derik Queen of Maryland are the top two bigs in the draft, positioned to be lottery prospects. There’s also intriguing size and skillsets with two other freshmen in Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber and Georgia’s Asa Newell.

The list includes St. Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming, Michigan’s Danny Wolf, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud and French prospect Joan Beringer as first-round candidates.

There’s a deep well of high-end backcourt talent

Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper is the top prospect among the guards, but Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, Texas’ Tre Johnson, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears and Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis are all set to be lottery picks.

The list includes BYU freshman playmaker Egor Demin, Michigan State combo guard Jase Richardson, and international prospects in Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf.

How the careers of No. 1 NBA draft picks have fared

The No. 1 overall pick faces hopes of long-term stardom. Over the past 40 years, some have lived up to those expectations, while others have fallen short.

See the career scoring, accolades and accomplishments for top picks since 1985 — with six league MVPs among them.

Draft order for first and second rounds

FIRST ROUND:

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (from Phoenix via Brooklyn; reported traded to Phoenix)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via the LA Clippers)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City and Houston)

18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland and New Orleans)

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State)

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)

22. Atlanta Hawks (from the L.A. Lakers via New Orleans)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (from the L.A. Clippers)

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah)

30. L.A. Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

SECOND ROUND:

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

32. Boston Celtics (via Washington)

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)

38. San Antonio Spurs

39. Toronto Raptors (via Portland)

40. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

41. Golden State Warriors (via Miami)

42. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

43. Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta)

45. Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

50. New York Knicks (via Memphis)

51. Los Angeles Clippers (via Minnesota)

52. Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

53. Utah Jazz (via Los Angeles Clippers)

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

57. Orlando Magic (via Boston)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

Harper and Bailey are headliners despite Rutgers’ losing record

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are two of the headlining prospects in the NBA draft. It comes despite the fact that they couldn’t elevate Rutgers to a winning record even while teaming up as top one-and-done talents.

Harper is the top guard in the draft and a potential No. 2 overall pick for Wednesday’s first round. Bailey arrived in college ranked 1-2 behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg among top freshmen and is one of the top forwards.

Despite featuring an edge in high-end pro talent in almost every game, Rutgers finished just 15-17 and didn’t make the NCAA Tournament.

Bailey said the underwhelming season had come up “a couple times” in some pre-draft meetings with teams. Harper said “life ain’t gonna be perfect” but that he “would do it all over again” during the combine.

Cooper Flagg was the nation’s No. 1 recruit at 17, now he’s expected to be the No. 1 draft pick

Cooper Flagg arrived at Duke as the nation’s No. 1 recruit at 17 years old. Less than a year later, the Maine native is set to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft in a big week for the Blue Devils program.

The first round of the draft starts Wednesday, with the second round coming Thursday.

Flagg led the Blue Devils to their first Final Four under Jon Scheyer, the successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. He also became only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year.

Duke will also have two other one-and-done lottery prospects in forward Kon Knueppel and big man Khaman Maluach. Throw in second-round prospects Tyrese Proctor and Sion James, and Duke could have all five starters drafted this week.

