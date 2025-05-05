Nebraska’s Troy Dannen, longtime administrator Jeff Long named to College Football Playoff committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen and longtime administrator Jeff Long have been appointed to the College…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen and longtime administrator Jeff Long have been appointed to the College Football Playoff selection committee, CFP executive director Rich Clark announced Monday.

Dannen will replace Damon Evans, who recently became athletic director at Southern Methodist. Long will serve a one-year term, replacing Steve Weiberg, who stepped down from the committee for personal reasons.

Dannen is in his second year at Nebraska following a short stint at Washington and eight years at Tulane. He served from 2021-23 on the NCAA Constitution Committee and the Division I Transformation Committee. He also previously served as the chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee and was an executive committee member of the Football Oversight Committee.

Long, a consultant with ISE and Trenchcoat Advisors, returns to the committee after having served from 2014-18, including as the initial chairman in 2014-15. He spent 22 years as an athletic director at Eastern Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Arkansas and Kansas. Long was also active in NCAA governance.

