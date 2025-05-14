Miami QB Carson Beck posts video of him throwing a pass, which he couldn’t do during spring football

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is throwing the football again. Beck, who couldn’t throw the ball at all during spring camp…

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is throwing the football again.

Beck, who couldn’t throw the ball at all during spring camp with the Hurricanes because he was still recovering from elbow surgery, posted a brief Instagram video on Wednesday of himself attempting a pass.

He was cleared to throw shortly after spring practice ended and has been throwing since then, the Hurricanes said. Beck was with the Hurricanes for the spring workouts, going through formations and learning systems — albeit without doing any throwing.

Beck is expected to be full-go when the Hurricanes open training camp in late July. Miami opens the season at home against College Football Playoff runner-up Notre Dame on Aug. 31.

Beck had surgery in December to repair his right ulnar collateral ligament, then committed to Miami and will presumably take over as No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward’s replacement as Miami’s starter for this coming season. Beck originally declared for this year’s NFL draft, then entered the transfer portal and wound up departing Georgia for Miami.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, the last two as the Bulldogs’ primary starter.

Beck completed 68% of his passes — 628 of 923 — for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his college career. He appeared in 39 games for Georgia, 27 of them in the last two seasons. The Bulldogs went 24-3 in those 27 games.

He now could follow a similar path as Ward, who also strongly considered the 2024 NFL draft before deciding to join Miami.

Ward rewrote the Miami record book last season, completing 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns — all of those new Miami single-season records. He left as the Hurricanes’ leader in completion percentage at 67.2%, breaking the school season mark (65.8%, set in 2023 by Tyler Van Dyke) and career mark (64.3% by D’Eriq King in 2020 and 2021).

