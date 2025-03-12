Mykel Williams makes the most of his chance to impress NFL coaches at Georgia’s pro day

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mykel Williams believed he had something to prove at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday. Most of…

Most of all, the highly rated edge rusher wanted to make a point to himself.

Williams is a popular pick to be drafted in the first round in the NFL draft next month, even though his statistics from his 2024 season may not look worthy of a top pick. Williams suffered a left ankle sprain in the Bulldogs’ season-opening 34-3 win over Clemson and felt he never fully recovered all season.

Williams (6-5, 260 pounds) had 21 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for losses and five sacks in 12 games and is seen as a player capable of making a big impact as an edge rusher in the NFL. He’s a popular top-10 pick in mock drafts.

The pro day was Williams’ opportunity to impress NFL scouts and coaches, including Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Atlanta’s Raheem Morris. Williams ran the 40-yard dash when others, including edge rusher Jalon Walker and safety Malaki Starks, waited for private workouts.

“It wasn’t necessarily prove to them but prove to myself that I can run and at a high speed basically and I’m capable of running a fast time,” Williams said, adding “I felt pretty decent” in the workout.

Williams posted an unofficial top time of 4.73 seconds in his two 40-yard sprints.

Williams, Walker and Starks are expected to continue Georgia’s tradition of strong showings in NFL drafts. Georgia’s history of strong defense was highlighted in the Super Bowl last month when the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense smothered Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

The Eagles defense included six Georgia players, including Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean.

Georgia has had eight defensive players drafted in the first round of the past four drafts, including Carter and Smith in 2023 and Davis in 2022. Williams said that tradition gives this year’s group credibility.

“Yes, for sure,” Williams said. “Georgia is looked at in a different light. So are programs like Alabama and Ohio State. All the great programs around the country I feel like are looked at in a different light when it comes to the NFL.”

Walker, a versatile linebacker who plans to join Williams in a private workout for scouts on April 17, said the success of his former teammates on Philadelphia’s defense proves “the ceiling is high.”

“You’ve got a couple Super Bowl winners so it’s a pretty high standard for that,” Walker said. “But don’t forget the standard that you have for Georgia. Your hard work and perseverance should not change just because you’re on a different level. That should just drive you even more to do it independently.”

Among other defensive players working out on Wednesday were defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and safety Dan Jackson.

Georgia’s draft class also includes offensive linemen Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, Xavier Truss and Dylan Fairchild, running back Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Arian Smith, among others.

