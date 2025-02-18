Notre Dame hires Ja’Juan Seider away from Penn State to coach running backs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame has hired running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider away from Penn State to do…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame has hired running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider away from Penn State to do the same job for the Irish, coach Marcus Freeman announced Tuesday.

Seider had been the Nittany Lions’ running backs coach since 2018 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and assistant head coach in 2023.

He coached 1,000-yard rushers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen this past season, and this year he will work with one of the nation’s top returning backs in Notre Dame 1,100-yard rusher Jeremiyah Love. He takes over for Deland McCullough, who left to coach the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs.

“Ja’Juan is a great offensive mind,” Freeman said. “He has coached multiple offensive positions, but his ability to recruit and develop high level running backs is exceptional. His experience utilizing multiple running backs effectively within the offense and simultaneously turning them into NFL talent is one of several reasons why he is a great fit for our program.”

Seider was named the 247Sports Big Ten Recruiter of the Year in 2023 and was named a national top-10 recruiter by On3 in 2022 and 2019.

Seider also has coached running backs at Florida (2017), West Virginia (2013-16) and Marshall (2010-12).

