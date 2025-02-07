Deion Sanders brings in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach the running backs at Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders added another Pro Football Hall of Famer to his staff at Colorado by bringing in…

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders added another Pro Football Hall of Famer to his staff at Colorado by bringing in Marshall Faulk to oversee the running backs.

Faulk becomes the third member of the Buffaloes’ coaching ranks to boast a gold jacket, joining Warren Sapp and, of course, Sanders. Sapp is the senior quality control analyst for the defense.

Faulk will try to improve a running game that’s been one of the worst in the nation the last two seasons. Colorado’s offense has relied heavily on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who are both projected to be high picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

Faulk was a dual threat out of the backfield over a 12-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and the St. Louis Rams. He rushed for 12,279 yards and 100 TDs, while also catching 767 passes for 6,875 yards and 36 scores.

Faulk, who turns 52 at the end of the month, was the 2000 NFL MVP, a three-time offensive player of the year and a Super Bowl winner with the Rams. He and Sanders were both part of the 2011 class that was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Faulk also is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after a stellar career at San Diego State, where he was a three-time first-team All-American. He was the second overall pick by the Colts in the 1994 NFL draft.

Traded to the Rams in April 1999, he became part of a high-flying offense dubbed the “Greatest Show on Turf.”

