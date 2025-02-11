BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe retiring at end of this sports season after 20 years

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 sports season after…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 sports season after more than 20 years at the school.

Holmoe helped BYU join the Big 12 Conference in 2023 following a decade as an FBS independent. He also made several key hires that helped elevate the Cougars in multiple sports, bringing aboard Bronco Mendenhall and then Kalani Sitake in football, along with Dave Rose, Mark Pope, and Kevin Young in men’s basketball.

Holmoe was hired as the school’s athletic director in March 2005, after joining BYU in 2002 as an associate athletic director for development. During Holmoe’s tenure, BYU has captured four NCAA championships and 133 conference regular-season and postseason championships across 21 sports. More than 350 student-athletes have earned All-America recognition during that time. Since 2005, BYU has had an average annual ranking of 36th in the NACDA Learfield Directors’ Cup that ranks all athletic programs in NCAA Division I.

Holmoe was named the NACDA Athletic Director of the year in the 2020-21 season and earned the National Football Foundation’s John L. Toner Award in 2023.

Before becoming an athletic director, Holmoe coached California in football from 1997-2001 and had a career record of 16-39 (.291). He also had stints as an assistant coach at California, Stanford, BYU, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Holmoe played football for BYU under LaVell Edwards from 1978-1982. He earned first-team All-WAC honors as a senior in 1982. He was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 1983 draft and spent all seven of his NFL seasons in San Francisco. Holmoe played on three Super Bowl-winning teams with the 49ers in 1984, 1988, and 1989 before retiring from pro football.

