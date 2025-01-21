The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (56) 14-2 1400 6 2. Notre Dame 14-2 1342 3 3. Oregon 13-1 1255 1 4. Texas 13-3 1211 4 5. Penn St. 13-3 1203 5 6. Georgia 11-3 1141 2 7. Arizona St. 11-3 1041 10 8. Boise St. 12-2 958 8 9. Tennessee 10-3 945 7 10. Indiana 11-2 906 9 11. Mississippi 10-3 780 16 12. SMU 11-3 721 13 13. BYU 11-2 718 17 14. Clemson 10-4 712 12 15. Iowa St. 11-3 594 18 16. Illinois 10-3 533 21 17. Alabama 9-4 415 11 18. Miami 10-3 411 15 19. South Carolina 9-4 405 14 20. Syracuse 10-3 320 22 21. Army 12-2 307 19 22. Missouri 10-3 266 23 23. UNLV 11-3 178 24 24. Memphis 11-2 154 25 25. Colorado 9-4 79 20

Others receiving votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.

