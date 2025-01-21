Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

January 21, 2025, 10:06 AM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (56) 14-2 1400 6
2. Notre Dame 14-2 1342 3
3. Oregon 13-1 1255 1
4. Texas 13-3 1211 4
5. Penn St. 13-3 1203 5
6. Georgia 11-3 1141 2
7. Arizona St. 11-3 1041 10
8. Boise St. 12-2 958 8
9. Tennessee 10-3 945 7
10. Indiana 11-2 906 9
11. Mississippi 10-3 780 16
12. SMU 11-3 721 13
13. BYU 11-2 718 17
14. Clemson 10-4 712 12
15. Iowa St. 11-3 594 18
16. Illinois 10-3 533 21
17. Alabama 9-4 415 11
18. Miami 10-3 411 15
19. South Carolina 9-4 405 14
20. Syracuse 10-3 320 22
21. Army 12-2 307 19
22. Missouri 10-3 266 23
23. UNLV 11-3 178 24
24. Memphis 11-2 154 25
25. Colorado 9-4 79 20

Others receiving votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.

