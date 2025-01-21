The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (56)
|14-2
|1400
|6
|2. Notre Dame
|14-2
|1342
|3
|3. Oregon
|13-1
|1255
|1
|4. Texas
|13-3
|1211
|4
|5. Penn St.
|13-3
|1203
|5
|6. Georgia
|11-3
|1141
|2
|7. Arizona St.
|11-3
|1041
|10
|8. Boise St.
|12-2
|958
|8
|9. Tennessee
|10-3
|945
|7
|10. Indiana
|11-2
|906
|9
|11. Mississippi
|10-3
|780
|16
|12. SMU
|11-3
|721
|13
|13. BYU
|11-2
|718
|17
|14. Clemson
|10-4
|712
|12
|15. Iowa St.
|11-3
|594
|18
|16. Illinois
|10-3
|533
|21
|17. Alabama
|9-4
|415
|11
|18. Miami
|10-3
|411
|15
|19. South Carolina
|9-4
|405
|14
|20. Syracuse
|10-3
|320
|22
|21. Army
|12-2
|307
|19
|22. Missouri
|10-3
|266
|23
|23. UNLV
|11-3
|178
|24
|24. Memphis
|11-2
|154
|25
|25. Colorado
|9-4
|79
|20
Others receiving votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.
