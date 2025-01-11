Texas receiving leader Matthew Golden missed big part of Cotton Bowl semi with apparent foot issue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas receiving leader Matthew Golden missed a significant part of the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas receiving leader Matthew Golden missed a significant part of the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State on Friday night after going to the locker room because of an apparent foot issue.

Golden had an impressive one-handed catch to convert a third down on the opening drive of the game. His only other reception was a 27-yarder in the fourth quarter on a drive when the Longhorns was at the Ohio State 1 before a clinching fumble return for a touchdown by the Buckeyes in a 28-14 victory.

The Texas radio network reported in the first quarter that Golden was getting a foot looked at in the medical tent. Golden returned to the field at the start of the second quarter, when he was called for a facemask penalty when blocking on a short pass play.

Moments later, after Texas punted, Golden was seen walking down the tunnel toward the locker room. He came back on the sideline before halftime, but wasn’t involved again until he was the intended receiver on a third-down incompletion to start the fourth quarter.

Golden finished the season with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.