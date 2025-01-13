Texas seeing exodus to NFL after playoff as Longhorns await final word from Ewers about his future

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas exodus for the NFL has begun. Three key Longhorns underclassmen, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas exodus for the NFL has begun.

Three key Longhorns underclassmen, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., wide receiver Matthew Golden, and running back Jaydon Blue, have declared for the NFL draft after the Longhorns lost to Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Now, the program awaits a decision from starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has indicated he could also head to the NFL. That would leave Arch Manning to step in as the starter in 2025.

Banks and Blue announced their decisions over the weekend. Golden announced his Monday. And the departures mean Texas will lose its top offensive lineman, touchdowns leader and top receiver from a 13-3 season.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle and won this season’s Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman. He rates as one of the top offensive linemen available and a likely high first-round pick in the April draft.

Golden spent one season at Texas after transferring from Houston. He led Texas with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 catches, and was Texas’ top deep threat all season.

Blue’s decision was more of a surprise and clears some room in a crowded backfield for next season. He inherited the starting role in training camp when C.J. Baxter was lost for the season with an injury, then struggled at midseason with fumble problems.

Blue still rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, and also caught 42 passes for 368 yards and six more scores. He scored four touchdowns, including a 77-yard run against Clemson, in Texas’ three playoff games.

As for Ewers, the three-year starter is expected to turn pro after leading the Longhorns to consecutive playoff appearances, the Big 12 title in 2023 and the Southeastern Conference championship game in the program’s first season in the SEC.

Ewers has mostly avoided questions about his future, but in an ESPN interview before Texas’ loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Ewers said he expects to be in the NFL next season. That came amid some speculation he could still get some transfer offers. Ewers has a season of eligibility remaining.

Ewers missed games each of his three seasons with injuries, but his 27 wins as a Texas starter rank third in program history. He has passed for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

His leaving would put the program in Manning’s hands.

The son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning, was 2-0 as a starter this season filling in for Ewers. But he has seen limited playing time since leading Texas to its first SEC win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28.

Manning passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four TDs this season.

