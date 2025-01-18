Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian agree to terms on a new contract, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed on a new contract more than a week after…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed on a new contract more than a week after the Longhorns were knocked out of the College Football Playoff, according to media reports.

The Action Network first reported the new deal that it said came after Sarkisian declined interviews with two NFL teams for coaching spots. ESPN reported Saturday that the deal for the 50-year-old Sarkisian is for seven years.

Under Sarkisian, the Longhorns reached the Southeastern Conference title game in their first season in the league. The Longhorns lost to Georgia 22-19 in overtime.

Texas advanced to the College Football Playoff and beat Clemson before getting past Arizona State in double overtime in the Peach Bowl. The Longhorns’ season ended in the CFP semifinals with a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Last February, the University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a raise and contract for Sarkisian that boosted his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this season.

Sarkisian is 38-17 in four seasons with the Longhorns and led them to the Big 12 title in 2023.

