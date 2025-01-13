Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are returning in 2025

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The running backs want to run it back at Penn State. Nick Singleton and Kaytron…

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both announced Monday that they plan to return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season. The duo each topped 1,000 yards this season for Penn State, which went 13-3 and lost to Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal last week.

Allen posted on Instagram that he had “unfinished business” to attend to while Singleton wrote “we still have goals that we want to reach as a team and I want to be alongside those teammates as we reach those goals.”

The tandem were vital parts of an offense that helped Penn State reach the Big Ten Conference title game and then advance to the CFP semifinals before falling to the Fighting Irish in a thriller at the Orange Bowl.

Singleton ran for 84 yards and scored three times against Notre Dame to finish his junior season with 1,099 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Allen, also a junior, had 82 yards on the ground against the Irish to finish with 1,108 yards rushing and eight scores.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar also will return next season, though Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus last week and is expected to be among the first players taken in this spring’s NFL draft.

