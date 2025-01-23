Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison enters the NFL draft following a season-ending hip injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a junior who missed most of the season following a…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a junior who missed most of the season following a hip injury in October, is entering the NFL draft.

Morrison announced his decision on social media Thursday, writing, “This is not just the end of one chapter — it’s the beginning of another. I’ll carry the lessons, memories, and love from Notre Dame every step of the way.”

Morrison is widely considered a potential first-round pick in April.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrison had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022. He had three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2023, when he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Morrison started Notre Dame’s first six games this season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

He finished his Notre Dame career with nine interceptions, 27 passes defended and 84 tackles.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.