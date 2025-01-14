NCAA board chair says there’s agreement that change is needed in how Division I is run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chair of the NCAA board of governors says “there’s a lot of agreement” that the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chair of the NCAA board of governors says “there’s a lot of agreement” that the biggest schools in Division I need more say in how they govern themselves, but the real work will come in determining how, exactly, to make that happen.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone advanced the idea that schools in the “autonomy” conferences — the Southeastern, Big Ten, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast — put more resources into athletics and, so, will need more authority to dictate the rules that guide the top levels of college sports.

“Now, the hard work is to roll up our sleeves and see what’s in the best interest” of not just the biggest conferences, but those that represent the rest of Division I’s 365 schools, Livingstone said Tuesday, shortly after addressing the NCAA’s annual convention.

She said control by the bigger schools of the NCAA’s postseason tournaments, including its crown jewel, March Madness, is on the table. That was among the ideas proposed in a document the power conferences are finalizing for consideration by the NCAA, details of which were first reported by Yahoo Sports.

NCAA President Charlie Baker has been pushing for change in Division I. One of his more controversial ideas was for some schools to give at least half their players $30,000 per year in an educational trust funds.

The House settlement, expected to be approved in April, will allow schools to make NIL payments directly to players. The NCAA and the four power conferences are defendants in that lawsuit and figure to be writing the biggest checks, which partly explains the push for a new governing structure.

“My own view, I think there are a lot of things in the NCAA that need to be fixed,” Baker said. “(But) I’m a hard sell on that the biggest problem we have is we don’t do a good job running championships. I actually think that’s something we’re pretty good at.”

