Late Ohio State field goal is a win for Buckeyes bettors in CFP title game victory over Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Fielding’s 33-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining did more than secure Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night.

It also handed Ohio State bettors the victory.

Ohio State was favored by 8 1/2 points at BetMGM Sportsbook, a line the Buckeyes appeared to cover with ease when taking a 31-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

But the Fighting Irish rallied with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it an eight-point game in the closing minutes. Suddenly, those with money on Notre Dame were on the winning side.

The Irish then had a chance to force a punt and get the ball back for a potential tying TD drive. But on third-and-11 from the Ohio State 34-yard line, Will Howard beat a Notre Dame blitz with a 56-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to all but secure Ohio State’s victory and set up the line-covering field goal.

“Ohio State covering was a good result for bettors,” BetMGM trading manager Christian Cipollini said. “BetMGM was happy with either team winning from a futures perspective. The 12-team playoff was a success, with each game ranking among the most bet of the year.”

