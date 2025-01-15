Gunnar Gundy to join his father’s staff as assistant coach at Oklahoma State

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy will join his father’s staff as an assistant coach. Gundy’s X account bio says…

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy will join his father’s staff as an assistant coach.

Gundy’s X account bio says he will be a quality control coach for Mike Gundy’s quarterbacks. An Oklahoma State spokesperson confirmed that Gunnar Gundy will be joining the staff in that capacity.

Gunnar Gundy played three seasons at Oklahoma State, mostly as a backup. He played in nine games, passed for 449 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and a score. He played last season for Emporia State, a Division II program. He passed for 2,751 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 299 yards and five scores before entering the transfer portal.

He’ll try to help his father bounce back from a 3-9 season that led him to fire his offensive and defensive coordinators.

Oklahoma State announced several other staff additions on Wednesday.

Cooper Bassett and Andrew Mitchell will be offensive line coaches, Kevin Johns will be quarterbacks coach, Cory Patterson will be running backs coach, DJ Tialavea will coach tight ends and Theron Aych will coach wide receivers.

On defense, Greg Brown will be safeties coach, Kap Dede will be linebackers coach, Jules Montinar will coach cornerbacks and Ryan Osborn will coach the defensive line.

Sean Snyder will coach special teams, punters and kickers.

