Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon returning to Georgia Tech as senior offensive assistant

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is returning to Georgia Tech as a senior offensive assistant on…

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is returning to Georgia Tech as a senior offensive assistant on coach Brent Key’s staff.

Bohannon’s return was one of four staff additions announced by Georgia Tech on Friday. Kobie Jones, who was Alabama’s assistant cornerbacks coach in 2024, was named cornerbacks coach.

Also, Mike Polly was named assistant offensive line coach and Emil Ekiyor Jr. was named a quality control assistant who will work with the offensive line.

Bohannon posted a record of 72-38 at Kennesaw State before his exit on Nov. 11 when the Owls were 1-8. The school said Bohannon resigned but Bohannon said he was fired. Bohannon’s 10-year run at Kennesaw State included three Big South Conference championships and four FCS playoff appearances.

Bohannon was an assistant coach for 16 seasons under coach Paul Johnson, including five seasons as quarterbacks and running backs coach at Georgia Tech (2008-12). Bohannon also coached under Johnson at Navy and Georgia Southern.

___

College Football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.