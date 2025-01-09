Boise State brings back former offensive coordinator Zak Hill to coach quarterbacks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill is returning to the school as quarterbacks coach and…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill is returning to the school as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, coach Spencer Danielson said Thursday.

Hill was an offensive assistant and quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks this season, and his hiring was announced three days after Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired.

Hill spent four years at Boise State before he took the offensive coordinator’s job at Arizona State in 2020. He left ASU after the 2021 season amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations in the program during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period.

He then coached two years at the high school level and won an Arizona state championship as head coach at Scottsdale Saguaro in 2023.

Boise State, which earned the Group of Five bid in the College Football Playoff, is losing star running back Ashton Jeanty to the NFL draft but expects to return quarterback Maddux Madsen. He threw for 23 touchdowns and had the second-highest passer rating in the Mountain West.

The Broncos had one of the most productive offenses in the conference during Hill’s first stint, which began in 2016. Brett Rypien was the All-MWC first-team quarterback and Cedrick Wilson Jr. set the program record for single-season receiving yards in 2017, and Rypien set the conference’s career passing yards record and was offensive player of the year in 2018.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.