Bahamas Bowl Winners

Jan. 4, 2025 — Buffalo 26, Liberty 7 Dec. 18, 2023 — W. Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35, OT Dec.…

Jan. 4, 2025 — Buffalo 26, Liberty 7

Dec. 18, 2023 — W. Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35, OT

Dec. 16, 2022 — UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Dec. 17, 2021 — Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Dec. 29, 2019 — Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Dec. 21, 2018 — FIU 35, Toledo 32

Dec. 22, 2017 — Ohio 41, UAB 6

Dec. 23, 2016 — Old Dominion 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 24, 2015 — Western Michigan 45, Middle Tennessee 31

Dec. 24, 2014 — Western Kentucky 49, Central Michigan 48

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.