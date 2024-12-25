USF beats SJSU 41-39 in the Hawaii Bowl when Mac Harris knocks down a pass in the 5th overtime

HONOLULU (AP) — Bryce Archie found Keshaun Singleton over the middle to give South Florida the lead in the fifth…

HONOLULU (AP) — Bryce Archie found Keshaun Singleton over the middle to give South Florida the lead in the fifth overtime and Mac Harris batted down a pass in the end zone to give the Bulls a 41-39 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday night in the Hawaii Bowl.

It was the longest FBS bowl/postseason game since overtime was established in 1996. Previously four games had gone three overtimes.

South Florida (7-6) has won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2016-17. San Jose State (7-6) was seeking its first bowl victory since 2015.

Trailing 27-24, South Florida started its final drive of regulation at midfield with 43 seconds left. Archie had two completions for first downs to set up John Cannon’s 41-yard field goal to tie it.

South Florida began overtime with a 23-yard catch by Payten Singletary and Ta’Ron Keith followed with his second touchdown of the game. Walker Eget sparked SJSU’s 11-play drive with a 12-yard sneak on third-and-12 and Matthew Coleman scored on fourth-and-goal from the 4.

SJSU elected to kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the 2-yard line in the second overtime and Kyler Halvorsen made the short field goal for a 37-34 lead. South Florida was not able to pick up a first down and Cannon made a 36-yard field goal to tie it.

South Florida scored first in the third overtime on Archie’s shovel pass to Payten Singletary. SJSU appeared to tie it at 39-all on Eget’s sneak but it was called back for a holding call. Then South Florida was whistled for pass interference in the end zone to give SJSU the ball at the 2. Eget found Coleman wide open in the corner of the end zone to tie it again.

Neither team scored in the fourth overtime.

Archie was 24 of 35 for 235 yards for UCF. Sean Atkins made 11 catches for 104 yards.

Eget threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns for San Jose State. Coleman filled in nicely for SJSU, which was without star receiver Nick Nash, by making 12 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

