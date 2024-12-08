The AP Top 25

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 10:25 AM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (62) 13-0 1550 1
2. Georgia 11-2 1474 5
3. Notre Dame 11-1 1398 4
4. Texas 11-2 1346 2
5. Penn St. 11-2 1258 3
6. Ohio St. 10-2 1233 7
7. Tennessee 10-2 1224 6
8. Boise St. 12-1 1108 10
9. Indiana 11-1 1052 9
10. Arizona St. 11-2 1001 12
11. Alabama 9-3 838 11
12. SMU 11-2 837 8
13. Clemson 10-3 827 18
14. South Carolina 9-3 770 13
15. Miami 10-2 697 14
16. Mississippi 9-3 680 15
17. BYU 10-2 531 17
18. Iowa St. 10-3 401 16
19. Army 11-1 363 24
20. Colorado 9-3 329 20
21. Illinois 9-3 317 21
22. Syracuse 9-3 234 23
23. Missouri 9-3 228 22
24. UNLV 10-3 144 19
25. Memphis 10-2 132 25

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas St. 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

