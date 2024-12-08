The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (62)
|13-0
|1550
|1
|2. Georgia
|11-2
|1474
|5
|3. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1398
|4
|4. Texas
|11-2
|1346
|2
|5. Penn St.
|11-2
|1258
|3
|6. Ohio St.
|10-2
|1233
|7
|7. Tennessee
|10-2
|1224
|6
|8. Boise St.
|12-1
|1108
|10
|9. Indiana
|11-1
|1052
|9
|10. Arizona St.
|11-2
|1001
|12
|11. Alabama
|9-3
|838
|11
|12. SMU
|11-2
|837
|8
|13. Clemson
|10-3
|827
|18
|14. South Carolina
|9-3
|770
|13
|15. Miami
|10-2
|697
|14
|16. Mississippi
|9-3
|680
|15
|17. BYU
|10-2
|531
|17
|18. Iowa St.
|10-3
|401
|16
|19. Army
|11-1
|363
|24
|20. Colorado
|9-3
|329
|20
|21. Illinois
|9-3
|317
|21
|22. Syracuse
|9-3
|234
|23
|23. Missouri
|9-3
|228
|22
|24. UNLV
|10-3
|144
|19
|25. Memphis
|10-2
|132
|25
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas St. 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
