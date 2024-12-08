The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (62) 13-0 1550 1 2. Georgia 11-2 1474 5 3. Notre Dame 11-1 1398 4 4. Texas 11-2 1346 2 5. Penn St. 11-2 1258 3 6. Ohio St. 10-2 1233 7 7. Tennessee 10-2 1224 6 8. Boise St. 12-1 1108 10 9. Indiana 11-1 1052 9 10. Arizona St. 11-2 1001 12 11. Alabama 9-3 838 11 12. SMU 11-2 837 8 13. Clemson 10-3 827 18 14. South Carolina 9-3 770 13 15. Miami 10-2 697 14 16. Mississippi 9-3 680 15 17. BYU 10-2 531 17 18. Iowa St. 10-3 401 16 19. Army 11-1 363 24 20. Colorado 9-3 329 20 21. Illinois 9-3 317 21 22. Syracuse 9-3 234 23 23. Missouri 9-3 228 22 24. UNLV 10-3 144 19 25. Memphis 10-2 132 25

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas St. 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

