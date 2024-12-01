The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (62) 12-0 1550 1 2. Texas 11-1 1484 3 3. Penn St. 11-1 1378 4 4. Notre Dame 11-1 1373 5 5. Georgia 10-2 1302 6 6. Tennessee 10-2 1200 7 7. Ohio St. 10-2 1174 2 8. SMU 11-1 1127 9 9. Indiana 11-1 1059 10 10. Boise St. 11-1 1036 11 11. Alabama 9-3 840 13 12. Arizona St. 10-2 832 14 13. South Carolina 9-3 789 16 14. Miami 10-2 756 8 15. Mississippi 9-3 717 15 16. Iowa St. 10-2 647 17 17. BYU 10-2 548 19 18. Clemson 9-3 502 12 19. UNLV 10-2 340 21 20. Colorado 9-3 295 23 21. Illinois 9-3 274 22 22. Missouri 9-3 214 24 23. Syracuse 9-3 206 – 24. Army 10-1 182 25 25. Memphis 10-2 121 –

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.

