The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 1:59 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (62) 12-0 1550 1
2. Texas 11-1 1484 3
3. Penn St. 11-1 1378 4
4. Notre Dame 11-1 1373 5
5. Georgia 10-2 1302 6
6. Tennessee 10-2 1200 7
7. Ohio St. 10-2 1174 2
8. SMU 11-1 1127 9
9. Indiana 11-1 1059 10
10. Boise St. 11-1 1036 11
11. Alabama 9-3 840 13
12. Arizona St. 10-2 832 14
13. South Carolina 9-3 789 16
14. Miami 10-2 756 8
15. Mississippi 9-3 717 15
16. Iowa St. 10-2 647 17
17. BYU 10-2 548 19
18. Clemson 9-3 502 12
19. UNLV 10-2 340 21
20. Colorado 9-3 295 23
21. Illinois 9-3 274 22
22. Missouri 9-3 214 24
23. Syracuse 9-3 206
24. Army 10-1 182 25
25. Memphis 10-2 121

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.

