The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (62)
|12-0
|1550
|1
|2. Texas
|11-1
|1484
|3
|3. Penn St.
|11-1
|1378
|4
|4. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1373
|5
|5. Georgia
|10-2
|1302
|6
|6. Tennessee
|10-2
|1200
|7
|7. Ohio St.
|10-2
|1174
|2
|8. SMU
|11-1
|1127
|9
|9. Indiana
|11-1
|1059
|10
|10. Boise St.
|11-1
|1036
|11
|11. Alabama
|9-3
|840
|13
|12. Arizona St.
|10-2
|832
|14
|13. South Carolina
|9-3
|789
|16
|14. Miami
|10-2
|756
|8
|15. Mississippi
|9-3
|717
|15
|16. Iowa St.
|10-2
|647
|17
|17. BYU
|10-2
|548
|19
|18. Clemson
|9-3
|502
|12
|19. UNLV
|10-2
|340
|21
|20. Colorado
|9-3
|295
|23
|21. Illinois
|9-3
|274
|22
|22. Missouri
|9-3
|214
|24
|23. Syracuse
|9-3
|206
|–
|24. Army
|10-1
|182
|25
|25. Memphis
|10-2
|121
|–
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.