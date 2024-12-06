Texas Tech names Mack Leftwich as new OC after Zach Kittley left to be FAU head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Mack Leftwich was named Texas Tech’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Friday, replacing Zach…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Mack Leftwich was named Texas Tech’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Friday, replacing Zach Kittley after his departure this week to become head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Leftwich is leaving Texas State after two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Sun Belt Conference school. While Leftwich is immediately joining coach Joey McGuire’s staff with the Red Raiders (8-4), the school said he wouldn’t coach in their upcoming bowl game.

Texas State has averaged 37.1 points and 474.3 total yards a game this season, after scoring 36.7 points a game in its first season with Leftwich last year. The Bobcats were one of the nation’s lowest-scoring teams before that, with only 21.1 points a game in 2022.

Texas Tech leads the Big 12 with 38.6 points and 459.9 yards per game.

“It was important as we transitioned offensive coordinators to keep our identity as a tempo-based, balanced offense, which perfectly fits coach Leftwich,” McGuire said. “In a short period of time, he has quickly become one of the nation’s top coordinators and has done so by staying balanced, which following the success of (running back) Tahj Brooks the past two seasons, was important as we continue to build this program.”

Before going to Texas State, the 30-year-old Leftwich was at Incarnate Word for five seasons. He became their offensive coordinator in 2022, when the Cardinals led all FBS and FCS teams with 51.5 points a game.

McGuire also this week hired Houston defensive coordinator Shiel Wood for the same position as the Red Raiders begin retooling a unit that is 15th in the 16-team Big 12. Wood was named Wednesday to that position after defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Marcel Yates, the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, were fired after the regular-season finale.

