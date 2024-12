Sports on TV for Friday, Dec. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Dec. 27 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Noon ESPN — The Lockheed Martin…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Dec. 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FOX — The DirecTV Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington St., San Diego

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Southern Cal vs. Texas A&M, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Toronto

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Finland Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

11 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Toronto (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago at Buffalo

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Arsenal

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: China v. Brazil

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: China v. Brazil

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: France v. Switzerland

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Australia v. Argentina

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: USA v. Canada

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Greece v. Spain

