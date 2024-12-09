Sports Bowl pits Pittsburgh against Toledo

Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Toledo (7-5), Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Pittsburgh by 9.5.…

Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Toledo (7-5), Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Pittsburgh by 9.5.

KEY MATCHUP

The Panthers’ 128.5 rushing yards per game is good for 101st in the FBS. The Rockets’ defense allows 138.7 on the ground (49th in college football).

Pittsburgh’s defense ranks eighth on a per-carry basis, allowing 3.1 yards per rushing attempt. Toledo averages 3.5 yards per carry (113th in the FBS).

LAST GAME

Pittsburgh fell 34-23 to Boston College. Nate Yarnell threw for 296 yards on 23-of-42 attempts (54.8%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Derrick Davis Jr. carried the ball five times for 21 yards, adding one reception for -2 yards. Konata Mumpfield put up 144 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Toledo lost 21-14 to Akron. Tucker Gleason passed for 289 yards on 31-of-44 attempts (70.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards. Connor Walendzak had 87 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding three receptions for 14 yards. Junior Vandeross III put up 84 yards on 11 catches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pittsburgh: Eli Holstein has 2,228 passing yards (222.8 per game) while completing 62.1% of passes (180 for 290), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has 328 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 32.8 per game. Desmond Reid has 151 carries for 797 rushing yards (72.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 47 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Mumpfield has 813 receiving yards (67.8 per game) on 52 catches with five touchdowns.

Toledo: Gleason has 2,457 passing yards (223.4 per game) while completing 61.8% of passes (207 for 335), with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has 330 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 30 per game. Walendzak has 122 carries for 457 rushing yards (38.1 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 13 catches for 71 yards. Jerjuan Newton has 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) on 64 catches with 11 touchdowns (sixth in CFB).

FACTS & FIGURES

Pittsburgh has outscored opponents by 5 points per game this season, and Toledo has outscored opponents by 5.4 per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 101st in rushing yards this year (128.5 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in college football with 115.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 366.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Toledo ranks 89th in college football in 2024. On defense, it ranks 52nd, allowing 352.5 total yards per game.

