South Alabama meets Western Michigan in the Veterans Bowl

Veterans Bowl: South Alabama (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (6-6), Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: South Alabama by 10.

KEY MATCHUP

The Jaguars rank ninth with 5.6 yards per carry, compared to the 4.8 per rush the Broncos give up (103rd in the FBS).

South Alabama gives up 4.2 yards per rushing attempt (67th in the FBS). Western Michigan is 28th in rushing, averaging five per carry.

LAST GAME

South Alabama fell 45-38 to Texas State. Gio Lopez passed for 190 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Da’Marion Bothwell carried the ball six times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jamaal Pritchett had 10 receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan won 26-18 over Eastern Michigan. Hayden Wolff led the Broncos with 126 yards on 12-of-17 passing (70.6%) with one touchdown. Zahir Abdus-Salaam had 135 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Alabama: Lopez has 2,559 passing yards (213.3 per game) while completing 66% of passes (206 for 312), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 465 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 38.8 per game. Bothwell has 111 carries for 832 yards (69.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 92 yards. Pritchett has 91 receptions to rank ninth in the country with 1,127 yards (93.9 per game) and has nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

Western Michigan: Wolff has 2,212 passing yards (184.3 per game) while completing 67% of passes (191 for 285), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jaden Nixon has 132 carries for 876 rushing yards (73 per game) and 12 touchdowns. Kenneth Womack has 34 receptions for 456 yards (41.5 per game) and has one touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

South Alabama has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game this season, while Western Michigan has been outscored by 2 per game.

With 253.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in college football, South Alabama has been forced to rely on their 48th-ranked passing offense (241.1 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

In terms of passing, Western Michigan ranks 109th in college football (186.1 passing yards per game) and 67th on the other side of the ball (217.9 passing yards allowed per game).

