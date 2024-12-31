QB Cade Klubnik announces he’ll return to Clemson for the 2025 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Cade Klubnik, who led Clemson’s surprise run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Cade Klubnik, who led Clemson’s surprise run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff, will return for a fourth and final season with the Tigers rather than declare for the NFL draft.

Klubnik, who announced his decision on social media Monday night, recently finished his second full season as the Tigers’ starter. He threw for 36 touchdowns, third-most in the country, against only six interceptions and averaged 260 yards passing per game as the Tigers went 10-4.

“The story isn’t over. See y’all in 2025,” Klubnik wrote on X.

Klubnik is 19-9 as Clemson’s starter and was named MVP of the ACC championship game in 2022 and 2024.

Klubnik set an ACC title game record with four touchdown passes in a 34-31 win over SMU. He threw for three more scores in a 38-24 loss to Texas in the first round of the CFP and finished with 336 yards through the air, the most allowed by the Longhorns this season.

He was responsible for 43 touchdowns this season (36 passing, 7 rushing), behind only the 44 by Miami’s Cam Ward and Washington State’s John Mateer, according to Sportradar.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.