Pinstripe Bowl features Nebraska against Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College (7-5) vs. Nebraska (6-6), Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by 3.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Cornhuskers average 3.8 yards per carry (96th in college football) compared to the 3.6 per rushing attempt the Eagles allow (24th in the FBS).

Boston College is 88th in college football, racking up 367.2 yards per game, while Nebraska ranks 18th in yards allowed (315.4).

LAST GAME

Nebraska lost 13-10 to Iowa. Dylan Raiola threw for 190 yards on 22-of-32 attempts (68.8%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Emmett Johnson had 71 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding six receptions for 25 yards. Jahmal Banks had four receptions for 41 yards.

Boston College won 34-23 over Pittsburgh. Grayson James passed for 253 yards on 20-of-28 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Kye Robichaux had 71 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Reed Harris had three receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: Raiola has 2,582 passing yards (215.2 per game) while completing 66.3% of passes (252 for 380), with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Dante Dowdell has 143 carries for 614 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns. Banks has 40 receptions for 508 yards (42.3 per game) and has three touchdowns.

Boston College: Thomas Castellanos has 1,366 passing yards (151.8 per game) while completing 61.5% of passes (99 for 161), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 194 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, averaging 21.6 per game. Robichaux has 165 carries for 725 rushing yards (60.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns. Lewis Bond has 60 receptions for 590 yards (49.2 per game) and has three touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has outscored opponents by 4 points per game this season, and Boston College has outscored opponents by 5.2 per game.

Nebraska is averaging 227 passing yards per game offensively this year (68th in college football), and is giving up 209.7 passing yards per game (50th) on the other side of the ball.

Boston College ranks 56th in college football with 29.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 61st with 24.1 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

