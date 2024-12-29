Penn State’s polarizing QB Drew Allar puts critics on mute and keeps winning games

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Even when Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets some praise, it’s usually a backhanded compliment. They…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Even when Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets some praise, it’s usually a backhanded compliment.

They say he’s a good game manager and stays within himself, or that he doesn’t try to do too much. They mention he might not be flashy, but he gives the team a chance to win.

And here’s the thing about Penn State since Allar stepped under center: The Nittany Lions have won games. A lot of them. Sometimes that’s hard to remember considering the lukewarm reception he often gets from fans.

“I get it — we have a really passionate fan base and they’re a huge part of our success,” Allar said Sunday at College Football Playoff quarterfinals media day. “For us, we always want to go out there every drive and end with a touchdown, so when we don’t do that, there’s nobody more frustrated than us.”

The polarizing Allar is having a solid season by just about any standard, completing more than 68% of his passes for 3,021 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions to a 12-2 record and a spot in the Fiesta Bowl for Tuesday’s game against No. 3 seed Boise State.

But in a college football world filled with high-scoring, explosive offenses, Allar’s no-frills performances often are the object of ire. The Penn State offense is a run-first bunch, led by the talented combo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

“If we had a nickel for every time there was a Monday morning quarterback saying some BS stuff, we’d all be pretty rich,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. “I think part of being a quarterback, especially at Penn State but really anywhere, is how you respond to and manage criticism.”

The 20-year-old Allar has made strides in that department after a trying 2023 season that finished with a 10-3 record. He says that’s largely because once fall camp started back in August, he logged off the social media platform X.

Allar said negative online experiences wore on him last year, and his phone number was leaked a few times, which added to the stress. He finally realized that controlling outside narratives was impossible, so the best course of action was to eliminate a needless distraction.

“I’ve been more mentally free, as much as that sounds crazy,” Allar said. “I think that’s been a huge difference for me this year.”

The biggest criticism of Allar — and really Penn State as a whole during the 11-year James Franklin era — is that he isn’t capable of winning the big games. He’s 0-2 against rival Ohio State and threw a late interception against Oregon in the Big Ten title game earlier this month, which sealed the Ducks’ 45-37 victory.

He wasn’t great in the CFP’s first round, either, completing just 13 of 22 passes for 127 yards as Penn State muscled past SMU 38-10 on a cold, blustery day to advance to the Fiesta Bowl. But the quarterback is confident a better performance — aided by a game that will be played in comfortable temperatures in a domed stadium — is coming.

“For me, I just have to execute those (easy) throws early in the game and get our guys into rhythm,” Allar said. “Get them involved early as much as I can and that allows us to stay on the field longer, call more plays and open up our offense more. That will help us a ton, building the momentum throughout the game.”

Allar might be a favorite punching bag for a section of the Penn State fan base, but that’s not the case in his own locker room. Star tight end Tyler Warren praised his quarterback’s ability to avoid sacks, saying that the 6-foot-5, 238-pounder brings a toughness that resonates with teammates.

“He’s a football player,” Warren said. “He plays quarterback, but when you watch him play and the energy he brings and the way he runs the ball, he’s just a football player and that fires up our offense.”

Now Allar and Penn State have a chance to silence critics who say that the Nittany Lions don’t show up in big games.

Not that he’s worried about what other people think.

“I think it’s a skill at the end of the day — blocking out the outside noise,” Allar said. “Focusing on you and the process and being honest with yourself, both good and bad.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.