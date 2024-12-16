Oklahoma plays Navy for the Armed Forces Bowl

Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma (6-6) vs. Navy (9-3), Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by…

Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma (6-6) vs. Navy (9-3), Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 7.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Sooners’ 167.6 passing yards per game ranks 122nd in the FBS. The Midshipmen’s defense gives up 207.7 through the air (48th in college football).

Navy’s 126.4 passing yards per game rank 132nd in the FBS. Oklahoma’s defense allows 212.4 through the air (54th in college football).

LAST GAME

Oklahoma fell 37-17 to LSU. Jackson Arnold led the Sooners with 110 yards on 14-of-21 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards. Samuel Franklin had 61 rushing yards on six carries, adding two receptions for -4 yards. Javian Hester had one reception for 50 yards.

Navy defeated Army 31-13. Blake Horvath threw for 107 yards on 4-of-9 attempts (44.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 25 times for 204 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Landon Robinson had 29 rushing yards on one carry. Eli Heidenreich had one reception for 52 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: Arnold has 1,421 passing yards (129.2 per game) while completing 62.6% of passes (154 for 246), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 444 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 40.4 per game. Jovantae Barnes has 122 carries for 577 rushing yards (64.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown. Bauer Sharp has 324 receiving yards (27 per game) on 42 catches with two touchdowns.

Navy: Horvath has 1,261 passing yards (114.6 per game) while completing 57.5% of passes (73 for 127), with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 1,099 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, averaging 99.9 per game. Heidenreich has 649 receiving yards (59 per game) on 37 catches with six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game this season, and Navy has outscored opponents by 9.9 per game.

Oklahoma ranks 13th-worst in passing offense (167.6 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 54th with 212.4 passing yards allowed per contest.

Navy ranks 79th with 376.1 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 363.6 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

