Ohio plays Jacksonville State for the Cure Bowl

Cure Bowl: Ohio (10-3) vs. Jacksonville State (9-4), Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio by 2.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Bobcats have the 13th-ranked rushing offense in the FBS (211.6 yards per game), and will be up against the 95th-ranked defense in that category, as the Gamecocks allow 170.2 per game.

Jacksonville State averages 177.1 passing yards per game (117th in the FBS). It play Ohio’s defense that ranks 41st, giving up 200.8 yards per game through the air.

LAST GAME

Ohio beat Miami (OH) 38-3. Parker Navarro passed for 235 yards on 20-of-27 attempts (74.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Anthony Tyus III carried the ball 27 times for 151 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Coleman Owen had five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Jacksonville State beat Western Kentucky. Tyler Huff led the Gamecocks with 176 yards on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 167 yards and one rushing touchdown. Tre Stewart carried the ball 27 times for 201 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 54 yards. Cam Vaughn recorded 91 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio: Navarro has 2,169 passing yards (166.8 per game) while completing 65.9% of passes (176 for 267), with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has 936 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns (14th in CFB), averaging 72 per game. Tyus has 211 carries for 1,111 rushing yards (85.5 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown. Owen has 67 receptions to rank 12th in the country with 1,105 yards (85 per game) and has eight touchdowns.

Jacksonville State: Huff has 2,179 passing yards (167.6 per game) while completing 60.6% of passes (157 for 259), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 1,343 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, averaging 103.3 per game. Stewart has 264 carries and ranks fourth in college football with 1,601 rushing yards (123.2 per game) and 23 touchdowns (fourth in CFB). He also has 15 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. Vaughn has 620 receiving yards (47.7 per game) on 39 catches with four touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game this season, and Jacksonville State has outscored opponents by 10.9 per game.

With 19 forced turnovers (39th in college football) against 20 committed (99th in college football), Ohio has the 67th-ranked turnover margin in college football (minus 1).

Jacksonville State ranks 18th-worst in passing yards per game (177.1), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 63rd in college football with 215.5 passing yards allowed per contest.

