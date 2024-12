SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame beats Indiana 27-17 in the first College Football Playoff game with expanded 12-team…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame beats Indiana 27-17 in the first College Football Playoff game with expanded 12-team field.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.