North Carolina and UConn meet for the Fenway Bowl

Fenway Bowl: UConn (8-4) vs. North Carolina (6-6), Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: North Carolina by 4.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Tar Heels have the 35th-ranked offense in the FBS, averaging 32.3 points per game. The Huskies’ defense is 57th, allowing 23.8 points per contest.

UConn has the 35th-ranked offense in the FBS, averaging 32.3 points per game. North Carolina’s defense is 91st, giving up 28.2 points per contest.

LAST GAME

North Carolina fell 35-30 to North Carolina State. Jacolby Criswell threw for 273 yards on 18-of-33 attempts (54.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Omarion Hampton had 185 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Chris Culliver had two receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

UConn defeated UMass 47-42. Joe Fagnano led the Huskies with 181 yards on 15-of-26 passing (57.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Cam Edwards carried the ball 18 times for 142 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards and one touchdown. Louis Hansen had four receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Carolina: Criswell has 2,452 passing yards (204.3 per game) while completing 58% of passes (185 for 319), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Hampton has 281 carries and ranks third in the country with 1,660 rushing yards (138.3 per game) and 15 touchdowns (14th in CFB). He also has 38 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns. J.J. Jones has 570 receiving yards (47.5 per game) on 34 catches with six touchdowns.

UConn: Fagnano has 1,480 passing yards (148 per game) while completing 56.5% of passes (104 for 184), with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. Edwards has 129 carries for 756 rushing yards (63 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Skyler Bell has 783 receiving yards (65.3 per game) on 47 catches with four touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

North Carolina has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game this season, and UConn has outscored opponents by 8.5 per game.

North Carolina is totaling 189.5 rushing yards per game on offense this season (31st in college football), and is giving up 144.4 rushing yards per game (58th) on the other side of the ball.

At minus 2 UConn owns the 77th-ranked turnover margin in college football, with 14 forced (90th in college football) and 16 committed (52nd in college football).

