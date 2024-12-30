No. 3 seed Boise State returns to Fiesta Bowl to face sixth-seeded Penn State in CFP quarterfinals

No. 8 Boise State (12-1, CFP No. 3 seed) vs. No. 5 Penn State (12-2, CFP No. 6 seed), Tuesday,…

No. 8 Boise State (12-1, CFP No. 3 seed) vs. No. 5 Penn State (12-2, CFP No. 6 seed), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 11.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

A spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals is on the line in the first year of the expanded 12-team format. Boise State and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty had a bye into the semifinals and earned a return trip to the Fiesta Bowl, where the Broncos broke onto the national scene with a memorable win in 2007. Penn State hosted a CFP game last weekend, blowing out SMU 38-10 to shed the reputation that it can’t win the big games.

Key matchup

Penn State’s defense against Jeanty. The Nittany Lions have a stout defense, ranking in the top 10 nationally in total (fourth), scoring (sixth) and against the run (seventh). But Penn State hasn’t faced anyone like Jeanty. Actually, no one has. The speedy, powerful junior rushed for 2,497 yards this year — more than 115 FBS teams — and is 132 yards short of Barry Sanders’ single-season record that’s stood since 1988. Penn State will have to make sure to wrap up on tackles; Jeanty set an NCAA record by forcing 143 missed tackles and ran for 1,889 yards after contact.

Players to watch

Boise State: QB Maddux Madsen. With Penn State undoubtedly loading up to stop Jeanty, Madsen will have to produce for the Broncos to have a chance at the upset. The 5-foot-10 sophomore threw for 2,714 yards and 22 TDs with three interceptions this season.

Penn State: TE Tyler Warren. A good player last season, Warren has put himself in position to possibly be the first tight end taken in the NFL draft after a monster senior season. Warren was a second-team AP All-American and earned the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end after catching 92 passes for 1,095 yards and six TDs.

Facts & figures

Boise State won consecutive Mountain West Conference championships for the first time and is on an 11-game winning streak since losing to top-ranked Oregon by three. … Penn State is 5-0 against current members of the Mountain West Conference. … Boise State is 3-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl. … The Nittany Lions had three interceptions against SMU, including two returned for touchdowns. … The Broncos have the nation’s third-best scoring offense at 39.1 points per game. Penn State is allowing 15.9 points per game on defense. … The game will feature two of the nation’s top five teams in sacks. Boise State is second with 3.92 per game and the Nittany Lions are fifth at 2.57.

