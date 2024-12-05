No. 3 Penn State gets a shot at No. 1 Oregon in Big Ten title game

No. 1 Oregon (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) at No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 8-1, No. 3 CFP),…

No. 1 Oregon (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) at No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 8-1, No. 3 CFP), at Indianapolis, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 3 1/2.

Series record: Penn State leads 3-1.

What’s at stake?

Both teams look like locks for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field, so this game will be all about two things: Capturing a league title and postseason seeding. The winner probably gets a first-round bye and possibly the No. 1 overall seed while the loser probably settles for hosting a first-round game. Big Ten newcomer Oregon is chasing its first conference crown since winning Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020 and has the nation’s longest winning streak (13). Penn State’s last league title came in 2016.

Key matchup

Oregon run defense vs. Penn State ground game. Nittany Lions RBs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have been a dynamic combination this year, rushing for a total of 1,431 yards and 12 scores. The emergence of TE Tyler Warren and backup QB Beau Pribula has added other elements to Penn State’s rushing attack. Oregon has been stout against the run all season, allowing just 112.2 yards per game (22nd in FBS). But if they struggle to contain Singleton and Allen, the Nittany Lions could keep the ball away from the Ducks’ offense — a potentially decisive twist.

Players to watch

Oregon: QB Dillon Gabriel. In a game featuring two of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, all eyes will be on Gabriel. The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year has been the catalyst for Oregon’s high-octane offense. The 23-year-old and FBS career leader in total TDs (183) is playing in his first conference championship game. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Hawaiian star Marcus Mariota by leading the Ducks to a national championship game.

Penn State: DE Abdul Carter. The athletic junior has been a menace to opponents all year, and the Nittany Lions need him to equally effective. Carter leads the Nittany Lions with 10 sacks, is tied for third in passes defensed (three) and is fourth in tackles (54). But stats don’t tell the whole story. His presence frees up others to make plays, which could be a key factor in slowing down the Ducks.

Facts & figures

This will be the first meeting in this series since Penn State completed its perfect season by winning the 1995 Rose Bowl 38-20. … It also will be the first Big Ten title game that does not feature division champs. … Oregon has been ranked No. 1 for seven straight weeks and was a unanimous choice this week. It also is the last remaining unbeaten FBS team this season. It’s the Ducks’ first 12-0 season since 2010 … The Nittany Lions made only one other Big Ten championship game appearance, beating Wisconsin 38-31. … … Gabriel will be making his 62nd career start, an FBS record. He leads the league in yards passing (3,275) while WR Tez Johnson’s nine TD catches rank third in the conference. … Warren broke the Big Ten’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 81. … Oregon DEs Matayo Uiagalelei and Jordan Burch have combined for 19 sacks. … Franklin’s next win will be his 100th in the 11 seasons since taking the Nittany Lions job.

