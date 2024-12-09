No. 23 Missouri and Iowa meet for the Music City Bowl

Music City Bowl: Iowa (8-4) vs. No. 23 Missouri (9-3), Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Music City Bowl: Iowa (8-4) vs. No. 23 Missouri (9-3), Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri by 2.5.

KEY MATCHUP

The Tigers’ offense ranks 60th in the FBS at 29.1 points per game. The Hawkeyes allow 17.1 per game (ninth in college football).

Iowa averages 131.6 passing yards per game (131st in the FBS). It will be up against take on Missouri’s defense that ranks 26th, allowing 185.5 yards per game through the air.

LAST GAME

Missouri won 28-21 over Arkansas. Brady Cook led the Tigers with 168 yards on 10-of-20 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Marcus Carroll had 90 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Theo Wease had four receptions for 100 yards.

Iowa won 13-10 over Nebraska. Jackson Stratton threw for 115 yards on 8-of-15 attempts (53.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Kaleb Johnson had 45 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding two receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. Jacob Gill had one reception for 17 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: Cook has 2,238 passing yards (203.5 per game) while completing 63.2% of passes (182 for 288), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 169 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 15.4 per game. Nate Noel has 157 carries for 804 rushing yards (80.4 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 44 yards. Wease has 809 receiving yards (67.4 per game) on 55 catches with three touchdowns.

Iowa: Cade McNamara has 1,017 passing yards (127.1 per game) while completing 60.5% of passes (104 for 172), with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Johnson has 240 carries and ranks seventh in college football with 1,537 rushing yards (128.1 yards per game) and 21 touchdowns (seventh in CFB). He also has 22 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Gill has 32 receptions for 382 yards (31.8 per game) and has two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Missouri has outscored opponents by 9 points per game this season, and Iowa has outscored opponents by 10.9 per game.

Missouri ranks 60th in points scored this year (29.1 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 20th-best in college football with 20.1 points allowed per game.

Iowa has been excelling on defense, allowing only 17.1 points per game (ninth-best). On offense, it ranks 66th by compiling 28 points per game.

